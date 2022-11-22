HARLEYSVILLE PA – If you live in Lower Salford and own electronic devices you’d like to be rid of, the township has an offer for you. Responsibly recycle those obsolete items Saturday (Dec. 3, 2022) from 9 a.m. to noon at the municipal building, 379 Main St., during an “Anything With A Plug” event being conducted by Philadelphia-based certified recycler eForce Compliance.

LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO