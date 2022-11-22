ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

Coventry Singers Ready for 50th-Year Holiday Concert

NORTH COVENTRY PA – The Coventry Singers, now reorganized after an unwanted and extended 2-1/2-year break created by the COVID pandemic, will observe their 50th anniversary with a Christmas concert scheduled for Dec. 4 (Sunday) at 3 p.m. in Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Rd. The concert includes...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Ringing Hill Introduces New Holiday Light Show

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Volunteer and junior firefighters, fire police officers, and auxiliary members of the Ringing Hill Fire Company have worked since mid-August for the company’s new holiday presentation, a Christmas light show titled “Celebrate at Applegate.” The huge animated display opened Saturday (Nov. 26, 2022) on its grounds at 815 White Pine Ln., and runs through Jan. 8. (2023; Sunday).
Schwenksville Woman Cited in Perkiomen Crash

PERKIOMEN PA – A 55-year-old Harleysville woman sustained a possible but unidentified injury as the result of an accident between two motor vehicles on Skippack Pike at its intersection with Haldeman Road in Perkiomen Township, Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop K Barracks in Skippack reported Wednesday (Nov. 23, 2022).
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
NorCo Police Seek Driver in Bicyclist Hit-And-Run

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A male bicyclist was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. as he was pedaling through the intersection of South Keim Street and East Cedarville Road, the North Coventry Police Department reported. He was transported by Goodwill Ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, officers said.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Lower Salford Hosts Electronics Recycling Event

HARLEYSVILLE PA – If you live in Lower Salford and own electronic devices you’d like to be rid of, the township has an offer for you. Responsibly recycle those obsolete items Saturday (Dec. 3, 2022) from 9 a.m. to noon at the municipal building, 379 Main St., during an “Anything With A Plug” event being conducted by Philadelphia-based certified recycler eForce Compliance.
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA

