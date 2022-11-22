ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout.

Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 8-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Nashville has gone 3-5-0 in road games and 7-8-1 overall. The Predators have allowed 51 goals while scoring 41 for a -10 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has scored eight goals with 14 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter has nine goals and two assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, five penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

McGlockton seals win for Boston College over Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — Devin McGlockton hit the go-ahead layup and iced the game with a pair of free throws a minute later and Boston College defeated Rhode Island 53-49 on Sunday. Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points for Boston College (5-2) and McGlockton finished with 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Makai Ashton-Langford had nine points, four assists, three steals and three blocks. T.J. Bickerstaff had 10 rebounds.
PAWTUCKET, RI
The Associated Press

Bears' Fields out vs. Jets; Siemian hurt, but starts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It’s Trevor Siemian starting for the Chicago Bears, after all. Justin Fields was ruled out for the game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Siemian was initially slated to start in his place. But Siemian injured an oblique during warmups and the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead. Both Siemian and Peterman threw on the sideline minutes before kickoff, and the Bears again switched — back to Siemian. Fields, who is having a productive second NFL season, injured his left — non-throwing — shoulder in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to Atlanta last Sunday. He was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report Friday. Fields made the trip with the team to New York and threw lightly on the field at MetLife Stadium, but Chicago officially listed him as inactive 90 minutes before kickoff.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

AP sources: Fickell on verge of becoming Wisconsin coach

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell informed his team on Sunday that he is leaving the school, paving the way for him to become the next head coach at Wisconsin. A person with knowledge of Fickell’s decision told The Associated Press that Fickell was leaving and veteran assistant coach Kerry Coombs was being named interim coach of the Bearcats. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Wisconsin was still finalizing approval of Fickell’s contract. Wisconsin’s Board of Regents scheduled a special closed meeting for Sunday afternoon “to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach,” according to a meeting notice posted online.
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
580K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy