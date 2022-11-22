ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets in action against the Wild following overtime victory

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Minnesota Wild after the Jets knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime.

Minnesota is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild rank first in NHL play with 88 total penalties (averaging 5.5 per game).

Winnipeg has a 9-4-1 record overall and a 5-1-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a 1-1-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 6-3. Josh Morrissey scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has scored six goals with 11 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has scored five goals with 10 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, five penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Marc-Andre Fleury: out (upper-body).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

