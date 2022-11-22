Capitals host the Flyers on losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (7-9-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals look to break their four-game skid when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington is 7-9-2 overall with a 1-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have a 7-1-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers rank fifth in NHL play serving 12.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 9-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has two goals and 12 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has seven goals and 12 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), T.J. Oshie: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.