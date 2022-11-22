Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
KXII.com
Collinsville looking for Regional Round win against Windthorst
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - After a strong 11-1 campaign in 2022, the Collinsville Pirates now prepare for a massive battle in the Texas Class 2A Division 2 Regional Round against the Windthorst Trojans. This season the Pirates have been absolutely dominant, especially on the offensive end of the ball. As...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 14
No. 1 China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2) Time, site: 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium. Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; Lake Worth ISD on YouTube. Breakdown: The deeper a team travels into the playoffs, the more experience it gains. That’s been a major pillar for...
coppellstudentmedia.com
Football highlights: Coppell’s season concludes with defeat to Mckinney
The Coppell football team finished the 2022 football season with a 44-26 defeat to McKinney in the Class 6A Division II Region I bi-district playoffs. Watch this video to see the highlights at the Nov. 11 playoff game at Buddy Echols Field. Follow Sannidhi (@ArimandaSanni) and @SidekickSports on twitter.
CW33 NewsFix
REGIONAL PREVIEW: Argyle vs. Grapevine
Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to head full force towards the state championships. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset in order to keep their seasons alive. This week, CW33 will broadcast the Friday night regional matchup...
The Community News
Hejny finally living dream as Bearcats QB
Hauss worked hard to get better and he’s still working hard to improve. The players all like him, believe in him, and are completely behind him. He’s earned the complete respect of every one of them and all the coaches.”. Hauss Hejny admits that even as he was...
Denton, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Midlothian, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Midlothian. The Aledo High School football team will have a game with Midlothian High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Aledo High School football team will have a game with Midlothian High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
blackchronicle.com
Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse
GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
KXII.com
Ardmore ice rink to open Saturday
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The ice skating rink at Ardmore’s Clubhouse will open on Saturday. It’s the second year that the Ardmore Clubhouse has had the ice rink... parks director Teresa Ervin said there’s a lot that goes into making it happen. “The work goes into it...
This restaurant has the largest patio in Dallas’ Preston Hollow
"We've got the largest patio in Preston Hollow, serving all sorts of margaritas and a great array of Tex-Mex food," Stan said.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
KXII.com
City of Gunter experiences water outage
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all Wednesday after a watermain break. According to Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue, a contractor hit a watermain, and it may affect all customers in Gunter. Residents may have very low pressure or no water,...
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
