DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to later 2013 has been indicted on charges. Tiandre Turner, 43, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of felonious assault and one count of robbery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO