Composable Finance announces the official launch of Picasso, the infrastructure layer enabling interoperable DeFi

Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Proof Of Reserves: Why Binance Is Launching A Website Dedicated To Transparency
Binance announced on Friday that it is establishing a new proof of reserves (PoR) website to prove that it holds client assets in full as a digital currency keeper. Binance has Bitcoin reserves to start. Currently, the company’s BTC reserve ratio is 101%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency has sufficient supply to cover all user balances.
bitcoinist.com
What To Expect From Dogeliens Token, Internet Computer, And Bitcoin Cash Except For Capital Gains?
Cryptocurrency trading is commonly perceived and limited to capital gains only. However, many need to be aware of their potential, which makes them stand out from the trading of stocks. Projects like Dogeliens Token (DOGET), Internet Computer (ICP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are examples of cryptocurrencies that provide benefits not only in terms of capital gains but also make your life easier with the use of technology.
bitcoinist.com
Will The Next Meme Coin, Rocketize Token, Overpower The Market Competitors Like Ripple And Decentraland?
Crypto users are aware of the struggles the market has been facing for the last few years. In this era of crisis, many new cryptocurrencies are still yet to release. These currencies have the futuristic goal of providing facilities to their users. Rocketize Token (JATO) is a blend of comic, visual, and literary formats. Ripple (XRP) is a deflationary cryptocurrency. As its supply decreases, there are more chances for new tokens to emerge. Meanwhile, the price of Decentraland (MANA) has fallen in the last few years. Read this article to know more about the mentioned coins.
bitcoinist.com
How Should Retail Users Mitigate Risks in the Face of Frequent Blockchain Security Incidents?
Everywhere there is a large commission, there is a high probability of a ripoff – Charlie Munger. By now, every crypto user has heard of the recent FTX collapse. Since CZ’s tweets stirred up the storm, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume was forced to file for bankruptcy in less than one week. Such a fast crypto freefall reminds people of the death spiral that destroyed LUNA-UST in May this year, which evaporated $40 billion worth of funds and hurt multiple distinguished institutions, including Three Arrows Capital and Celsius. Even Poolin, a mining pool that operates in the crypto upstream, was affected.
bitcoinist.com
Watch Out for These Three Cryptos in 2023— Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and The Sandbox
The cryptocurrency market is growing quickly; it may become challenging to select the best cryptocurrency investment for the future due to the sheer number of projects. However, there’s a good side to this. Currently, less than 4% of the world’s population owns cryptocurrency. However, a few tokens have bright long-term prospects because of their quick institutional and consumer acceptance.
bitcoinist.com
Oryen begins its fifth ICO phase with 200% gains, meanwhile cryptos such as Solana and Cardano are failing to keep up
Since the crypto market is very unstable, investors are always looking for new ventures that sound great. The value of a token can fluctuate wildly, and it can take time to keep track of the many ongoing projects. However, ORY has the potential to offer investors high returns. Oryen is...
bitcoinist.com
December 2022 is near: which lessons did we learn in Crypto and which challenges the market is likely to face in 2023?
The year is almost at its end and so much has happened in the crypto space. It’s been an eventful year, to say the least, and investors and analysts will look back at this year in the future and remember its importance. The crypto market was always going to face a monumental year soon, given that regulation has been on the horizon.
bitcoinist.com
Expand Your Portfolio With These 3 Tokens – Bitcoin, Cronos And Big Eyes Coin
The best way to take advantage of the high level of profit potential in the cryptocurrency industry is by adopting a diverse portfolio. This enables users to invest in multiple tokens, taking full advantage of the peculiarities of each project. Careful consideration must be taken before adopting a diverse portfolio...
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Wants to Reach the Same Legendary Status as Vita Inu and VeChain in the Crypto Market
There are a lot of cryptocurrencies in the market, but only a handful of them have become household names. Within the crowded market, some cryptocurrencies have attained a level of success that is incomparable to the rest of the market, and users always expect them to do well. Vita Inu (VINU) and VeChain (VET) have achieved this, and even when the crypto market is struggling, they perform well enough to maintain the faith of their users. Dogeliens (DOGET) could be the next name to join this exclusive club.
bitcoinist.com
FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit
The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
bitcoinist.com
Where To Buy, Sell And Trade Crypto Following FTX Disaster
The untimely, controversial and crypto-market damaging implosion of the FTX exchange platform left traders with a nagging dilemma – where to easily but securely buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies right now. Truth be told, there are more than 600 crypto exchange platforms across the world right now so finding...
bitcoinist.com
Three Must-Invest Cryptos This Winter 2022 – Litecoin, Monero and Rocketize Token.
The crypto market has been hit hard by the unexpected crypto crash that occurred on the 8th of November, 2022. The crash happened after news of the third largest cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy. Many people had assets stored on FTX, so they attempted to withdraw their assets at a large scale. Unfortunately, this was halted, and it is now believed FTX owes creditors up to $3.1 billion.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Bearish Signal: Whale Moves $7.8M in MATIC To Binance
Data shows a Polygon whale has just moved around $7.8 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Binance, something that may be bearish for the crypto’s price. Polygon Whale Has Just Transferred 9 Million MATIC On The Chain. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert,...
bitcoinist.com
Changpeng Zhao is Bullish on Crypto’s Future – what does this mean for Big Eyes Coin and Dogecoin?
In recent weeks the cryptocurrency world has been shaken to its core by the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and the nefarious revelations that followed. Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and CEO of Binance, pulled out of an FTX rescue mission after realizing that it would be too complicated to try to salvage the company as allegations and complications flooded in.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Suffers Data Breach – Here’s What Happened
The Canadian crypto exchange platform, Coinsquare recently suffered a data breach. It is the first exchange to have received registration from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). The data violation has compromised the user’s personal information. Coinsquare also shut down its operations in the month of November....
bitcoinist.com
Why is Crypto Crashing? 5 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is on the Path to $10k
Bitcoin is now down 75% from its previous all-time high l of $62,000 – set in November 2021. The crypto market is suffering from a plethora of reasons – inside and outside of the industry. Like most things that unravel, crypto started to unwind gradually at the start...
bitcoinist.com
Liquidity Mining – Your Way to Grow Crypto Assets in The HyperNation
How to be extra rich with your existing fund in the Metaverse? Can your blockchain assets grow passive rewards for you to reap? The HyperNation has its answer for you to leverage your crypto assets and unlock its boundless potential efficiently. Your cryptocurrency holdings mean a lot more from now on.
bitcoinist.com
The Latest Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Struggling To Resurge, Ethereum Has Seen Better Days And Big Eyes Coin Continues To Rise
Since the FTX Exchange collapsed on November 11th, the crypto industry has been struggling to recover. The crypto economy wasn’t doing great, to begin with, but this recent event has only added insult to injury. Who would have imagined that after peaking at an astronomical $64,978.89 in November 2021,...
bitcoinist.com
Runfy And Ethereum Are Two Cryptocurrencies On A Positive Trajectory
The cryptocurrency market has had its share of value loss these past few weeks after a few exciting days following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. The cryptocurrency already had high hopes for Dogecoin (DOGE) since it reacted the most to Elon Musk’s news. However, the memecoin is overpriced for a massive pump, which has led memecoin lovers to find potential in other underpriced tokens like Runfy Token (RNF). Runfy is nothing like Dogecoin, but the fundamentals are somewhat similar. The new Runfy project aims to create fun by helping its community members improve their health and wellness. But much more important, it is very underpriced, and users reckon if they buy this on presale, it is less risky and will allow for a bigger profit margin.
bitcoinist.com
Fast Payout Casinos – Instant Withdrawal Casino
This “best fast payout casino” list breaks down issues you might have had finding a fast payout casino. It suggests five options known for great games and fair treatment of players. We describe the features of each of these casinos and advise you on how payout works. Please note that this changes depending on how you deposited money and what medium you want your payout.
Comments / 0