CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after police said a child in her care fell off a moving car and had to be placed into a medically induced coma. Pennsylvania State Police told WJAC that the incident happened in early October, when Brandi Vaughn was driving in the Decatur Township area with multiple children in her vehicle. The children had gotten out of the vehicle to chase a deer that was on the road, and when the children returned to the car, one of them allegedly climbed onto the trunk.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO