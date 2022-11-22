ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center “was zapping with excitement as they welcomed scouts from around the region to their Electricity Merit Badge program!” Photo courtesy Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry."Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Child in coma after falling off moving car

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after police said a child in her care fell off a moving car and had to be placed into a medically induced coma. Pennsylvania State Police told WJAC that the incident happened in early October, when Brandi Vaughn was driving in the Decatur Township area with multiple children in her vehicle. The children had gotten out of the vehicle to chase a deer that was on the road, and when the children returned to the car, one of them allegedly climbed onto the trunk.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County making changes to jury system

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A change is coming to the Blair County jury system, making an easier, modern update to filling out jury summons. Starting during the week of Dec. 12, Blair County residents getting summoned for jury duty happen be happening electronically. District Court Administrator Nicole Smith and Jury Coordinator Sally Padula announced […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County to hold traditional ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas is next month and Bedford County is getting the community in the spirit with its traditional “Holiday Nights of Lights.” Happening from Thanksgiving to New Year’s on weekends and certain dates, folks have the chance to experience the Christmas-themed lights in the community in a car ride that lasts over […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First ever Emily Whitehead Foundation Turkey Trot labeled a success

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is especially meaningful for one family in Philipsburg. They are grateful their daughter Emily is still here. Back in 2010, when she was 5, she came down with Leukemia. Conventional treatment didn’t work, but Emily was the first person in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy. This morning, […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society dogs receive Thanksgiving meal

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The furry friends at the Central PA Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the kindness of an Altoona family. Bill Sell has been cooking a Thanksgiving treat for the dogs at the shelter for five years. This hearty, healthy meal is something he cooks for his three dogs. This […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy