KGET 17
Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers
BEIJING (AP) — Residents of some parts of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled...
Anti-lockdown protests spread in China as anger rises over zero-Covid strategy
Beijing students shout ‘freedom will prevail’, as Urumqi fire prompts levels of disobedience unprecedented in Xi era
KGET 17
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
BERLIN (AP) — Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves although the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday. Fatih Birol said that, barring unforeseen...
KGET 17
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia’s war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Found Dead in ‘Sudden’ Passing
Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei was found dead on Saturday in what the ministry described as a “sudden” passing with few other details. “A bright, large-scale personality who has become a significant part of not only Belarusian, but also global diplomatic history,” the ministry wrote in a follow-up tweet. “This loss is irreparable. Minister Makei will forever remain in our hearts.” It was unclear how or where Makei, 64, died. He became foreign minister in 2012 after years of serving in various advisory roles to President Alexander Lukashenko, including as his chief of staff. Makei was set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week in Minsk, Belarus’ capital, according to The Washington Post.Read it at The Washington Post
KGET 17
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping...
Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet
HAVANA — (AP) — In the Telegram group chat, the messages roll in like waves. “I need liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen, please,” wrote one user. “It’s urgent, it’s for my 10-month-old baby.”. Others offer medicine brought from outside of Cuba, adding, "Write to me...
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran on Tuesday in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Tennis-List of Davis Cup winners
Nov 27 (Reuters) - List of Davis Cup winners since the competition began in 1900:. 2020–21: Russian Tennis Federation bt Croatia 2-0 Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
