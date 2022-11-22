Read full article on original website
After Black Friday, shop Iowa’s small businesses on Saturday
(Radio Iowa) – While retailers nationwide are bracing for a shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday, locally-owned merchants across Iowa are hoping for a bigger boost tomorrow. Jayne Armstrong, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office, says Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for the state’s consumers to “Be Loyal, Buy Local.” “It’s just a special day where we get to put the spotlight on small business and say we recognize how important you are,” Armstrong says. “We really want to encourage people to get out and support you this holiday season but really every day is Small Business Saturday.”
Racing and Gaming moving closer to horse racing study
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is reviewing two proposals to conduct a study of the horse racing industry in the state. Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilkoh says they hope to make a selection in January. “That study will last will be conducted throughout the rest of the winter in spring, and be presented in the summer of 2023,” he says. Ohorilkoh says the study has a simple goal.
High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project to Begin
(Sidney, Iowa) – Officials with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office say because of the higher-than-normal car fatalities in the last couple years, and a lower percentage of seatbelt usage, the County has been asked to participate in the High Five Project to lower the number of major accidents and increase the percentage of seatbelt usage. That will be done through special projects involving the state patrol and deputies with a focus on seatbelt enforcement. The cost of not wearing or wearing improper is $175.50.
Regents trying to find cause of enrollment drop
(Radio Iowa) – The Board of Regents is trying to solve the puzzle on what’s causing the drop in student enrollment at the three state universities. The Board’s Jason Pontious discussed the issue at their meeting earlier this month. He says one mystery is why the number of students going to college after graduating high school started to drop before the pandemic. “The the population here that has the lowest college going rate are white males who qualify for free and reduced price lunch,” he says. Pontious says they reached out to schools looking for answers.
If you’re hanging holiday lights, check the labels to avoid a fire
(Radio Iowa) – With Thanksgiving behind us now, some Iowans started decorating their houses for Christmas this afternoon, though others may wait until December to start decking the halls. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says those colorful lights can be a beautiful accent to your house, but they can also pose a serious fire hazard. “When you’re going to be decorating outside, make sure the lights that you use are approved by a testing laboratory and that they’re rated for outdoor use,” Vaspis says. “That is really critical.”
Iowa DOT Roadside Chat – Relax, don’t do it, when you really want to floor it
(Ames, Iowa/Iowa Dept. of Transportation) – The holiday season can bring on a whole new level of stress. The joy of the season can sometimes be overcome by the pressure. If you’re rushing around to complete your holiday “to-do” list, don’t try to save time by driving aggressively.
Watch for signs of dementia at the dinner table
(Radio Iowa) – If it’s been a while since you’ve seen an older relative, Iowans may be noticing certain signs over the long holiday weekend in how they’re acting that might indicate the start of a problem. Megan Benzing, program manager for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says it’s supposed to be a joyful time of thanksgiving, but it’s also an opportunity to take note of potential warning signs which may warrant further action.
New state medical director has diverse experience, from engineering to family practice
(Radio Iowa) – After a nearly year-long vacancy, the state medical director has been on the job for 49 days. Dr. Robert Kruse is not a native Iowan, but Kruse says he established strong roots here as a young adult. “I did start kind of my career path in undergrad at the University of Iowa in biomedical engineers and went on to pursue my masters in public health with a focus on environmental and occupational health and my medical degree at St. Georges University,” Kruse says.
