Regents trying to find cause of enrollment drop
(Radio Iowa) – The Board of Regents is trying to solve the puzzle on what’s causing the drop in student enrollment at the three state universities. The Board’s Jason Pontious discussed the issue at their meeting earlier this month. He says one mystery is why the number of students going to college after graduating high school started to drop before the pandemic. “The the population here that has the lowest college going rate are white males who qualify for free and reduced price lunch,” he says. Pontious says they reached out to schools looking for answers.
An Iowa county attorney in national group, working on truancy, juvenile programs
(Radio Iowa) – Carroll County Attorney John Werden is urging congress to approve spending on youth programs designed to support at-risk kids and, hopefully, keep them out of the criminal justice system when they’re adults. Werden is on the executive board of a non-partisan group representing sheriffs, chiefs of police and prosecutors from all 50 states. “We work for legislation in Washington that we believe, long term, reduces or prevents crime,” Werden says.
High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project to Begin
(Sidney, Iowa) – Officials with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office say because of the higher-than-normal car fatalities in the last couple years, and a lower percentage of seatbelt usage, the County has been asked to participate in the High Five Project to lower the number of major accidents and increase the percentage of seatbelt usage. That will be done through special projects involving the state patrol and deputies with a focus on seatbelt enforcement. The cost of not wearing or wearing improper is $175.50.
Burned vehicle found in southern Iowa w/a body nearby
(Leon, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in southern Iowa’s Decatur County say a person found a burned car in a ditch east of Leon, Saturday, with a body nearby. Sheriff Chris Lane told KCCI the investigation began after they received a call around 5 p.m. The body and vehicle were found East of Leon city limits.
After Black Friday, shop Iowa’s small businesses on Saturday
(Radio Iowa) – While retailers nationwide are bracing for a shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday, locally-owned merchants across Iowa are hoping for a bigger boost tomorrow. Jayne Armstrong, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office, says Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for the state’s consumers to “Be Loyal, Buy Local.” “It’s just a special day where we get to put the spotlight on small business and say we recognize how important you are,” Armstrong says. “We really want to encourage people to get out and support you this holiday season but really every day is Small Business Saturday.”
Las Vegas, NV man killed in a Cass County (IA) crash
(Anita, Iowa) – A 53-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada died early this (Saturday) morning, during a crash north of Anita, on Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Volvo semi was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the Interstate, when the vehicle struck the bridge pillar at Exit 70. The accident happened at around 12:30-a.m.
Watch for signs of dementia at the dinner table
(Radio Iowa) – If it’s been a while since you’ve seen an older relative, Iowans may be noticing certain signs over the long holiday weekend in how they’re acting that might indicate the start of a problem. Megan Benzing, program manager for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says it’s supposed to be a joyful time of thanksgiving, but it’s also an opportunity to take note of potential warning signs which may warrant further action.
Iowa State wins overtime thriller over Villanova
Iowa State gave up a second half lead but made some big plays in overtime to take down Villanova 81-79 in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland on Thanksgiving Day. Gabe Kalscheur hit five three-pointers on the day, including a big one in the overtime session...
Teenager from Ringgold County dies following an SUV rollover accident
(Ringgold County, Iowa) – A single-vehicle, rollover accident Friday evening in Ringgold County, claimed the life of a teenager. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2009 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 15-year-old Abbi Overholser, from Benton, was traveling south on Ringgold County Road P-33, south of Diagonal at around 7-p.m., when the teen swerved to avoid a deer on the road.
If you’re hanging holiday lights, check the labels to avoid a fire
(Radio Iowa) – With Thanksgiving behind us now, some Iowans started decorating their houses for Christmas this afternoon, though others may wait until December to start decking the halls. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says those colorful lights can be a beautiful accent to your house, but they can also pose a serious fire hazard. “When you’re going to be decorating outside, make sure the lights that you use are approved by a testing laboratory and that they’re rated for outdoor use,” Vaspis says. “That is really critical.”
