Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
Man Dies In Antique Car Crash In Howell County
(KTTS News) — The driver of a Model T has died after a crash near West Plains. The Highway Patrol says Mark Gianunzio, 61, from Dora was driving his 1926 Ford Model T on Highway CC when he hit a pickup that turned in front of him. He died
Branson Police ready withsecurity/emergency plans for Black Friday shopping
The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday. Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. FIRST ALERT...
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
Area man killed when another vehicle pulls into path
An Ozark County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Howell County. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Gianunzio of Dora was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gianunzio was traveling on Missouri Route CC. He was nearly six miles west of West Plains when a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Goga Apriamashivili of Brooklyn, New York, reportedly failed to yield and pulled into his path, causing the collision. Apriamashivili was not injured.
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
Izard County man charged with multiple counts of theft
A habitual offender in Izard County has been charged with multiple counts of theft after reports of trespassing. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was notified a stolen motorcycle had been discovered in a wooden area by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in Calico Rock. The AGFC said they were working a trespassing/night-hunting tip and discovered a motorcycle which had been stolen out of Rogers.
Deaths of MH couple investigated as murder-suicide
A welfare check on a Mountain Home couple has turned to an apparent murder-suicide investigation. The bodies of 84-year-old Arnold Pribyl and 75-year-old Jean Pribyl were located Friday with gunshot wounds to their chests. According to the report from the Mountain Home Police Department, Chief Eddie Griffin and three officers...
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported missing on November 13. His...
Gainesville woman charged with murder of 3-month-old
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Gainesville has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a three-month-old who died in 2015. Sondra Clark was indicted in early November by an Ozark County grand jury, according to online court records. A probable cause statement in the case states that the child died after […]
Christmas tree farms in the Ozarks feeling the brunt end of inflation and drought
If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police...
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
