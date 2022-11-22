ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ready to outsource your holiday shopping? Meet the concierges taking over the $1.18 trillion gifting industry

By Elizabeth Segran
Fast Company
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Best Black Friday gifts and essentials to buy for yourself

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday gifts to buy for yourself? With so many can’t-miss deals, Black Friday is the perfect time to get most of your holiday shopping done. But just because the holidays are right around the corner doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy