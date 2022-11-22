Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Positive News: Texas Woman and Cancer Survivor Was Diagnosed, Treated, and Cured of Lung Cancer on the Same VisitZack LoveFort Worth, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse
GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
Possible drive-by shooting Fort Worth, TX
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are wanting right into a attainable drive-by shooting that injured a person and broken a number of houses late Friday night time. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers have been responding to stories of pictures fired close to the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, near JPS Hospital. Police have been additionally informed that a man was taken to that hospital by a private car.
Aaron Dean trial: Who is Aaron Dean?
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is set to go on trial for homicide after he shot and killed Atatania Jefferson in October 2019. So who is Dean? WFAA took a take a look at his personnel information and movies of his job interview with Fort Worth P.D. to make clear his previous.
Florida deputy killed in crash had just turned 23 years old
A Florida deputy who was killed whereas conducting a visitors cease on Interstate 75 had just celebrated his twenty third birthday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mentioned.Deputies mentioned Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by 30-year-old Cassandra Smith after she misplaced management of her Jeep and veered throughout three lanes, putting Taylor’s patrol automobile which hit him.The sheriff’s workplace mentioned good Samaritans and deputies tried to save lots of Taylor’s life however he later died at a hospital.Smith was taken into custody by the Florida Highway Patrol and brought to the Charlotte County Jail on DUI manslaughter fees, deputies mentioned.According to the sheriff’s workplace, Taylor joined the company in August 2021 and was sworn in on Feb. 14. He is survived by his dad and mom and fiancé.“In his little less than a year of service to Charlotte County, Chris exemplified the core values of the CCSO; Integrity, Professionalism, and Trust. Chris just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday. Losing a deputy is unspeakably difficult for the agency, but the passing of such a promising and kind young man is a tremendous loss for the world,” mentioned Sheriff Bill Prummell.The Florida Highway Patrol will proceed to research the crash.“Please keep the family and friends of Deputy Taylor in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our brother. His kindness, dedication, and service to his community will never be forgotten,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.
Arlington police searching for murder suspect
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a murder found Monday morning. Police have been initially known as round 9:36 a.m. within the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was initially reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police stated. Upon arrival, police stated they did...
Raw body cam video from Aaron Dean, Atatiana Jefferson shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas — To higher perceive how then-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean ended up shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her dwelling on Oct. 12, 2019, WFAA put collectively a side-by-side comparability of Dean’s body digital camera footage and a diagram of Jefferson’s home. Dean...
More details released on organized crime ring busted by police
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two males, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with partaking in organized prison exercise. The suspects are suspected in a number of burglaries spanning throughout a...
