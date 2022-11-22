A Florida deputy who was killed whereas conducting a visitors cease on Interstate 75 had just celebrated his twenty third birthday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mentioned.Deputies mentioned Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by 30-year-old Cassandra Smith after she misplaced management of her Jeep and veered throughout three lanes, putting Taylor’s patrol automobile which hit him.The sheriff’s workplace mentioned good Samaritans and deputies tried to save lots of Taylor’s life however he later died at a hospital.Smith was taken into custody by the Florida Highway Patrol and brought to the Charlotte County Jail on DUI manslaughter fees, deputies mentioned.According to the sheriff’s workplace, Taylor joined the company in August 2021 and was sworn in on Feb. 14. He is survived by his dad and mom and fiancé.“In his little less than a year of service to Charlotte County, Chris exemplified the core values of the CCSO; Integrity, Professionalism, and Trust. Chris just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday. Losing a deputy is unspeakably difficult for the agency, but the passing of such a promising and kind young man is a tremendous loss for the world,” mentioned Sheriff Bill Prummell.The Florida Highway Patrol will proceed to research the crash.“Please keep the family and friends of Deputy Taylor in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our brother. His kindness, dedication, and service to his community will never be forgotten,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO