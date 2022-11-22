Read full article on original website
USA soccer vs. England World Cup 2022: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
After a disappointing draw with Wales to open their 2022 World Cup, the USMNT will look to get back on track with a major test against England. The English are heavy favorites on Friday afternoon and routed Iran, 6-2, in their tournament opener, so the Americans will certainly have their hands full. The game will air on television in the United States and is also available to stream for free.
Morocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup history
“No chance” was Kevin De Bruyne’s blunt assessment when discussing Belgium’s likelihood of success at this World Cup in the build-up to it. After collapsing to a stunning defeat at the hands of Morocco here in Qatar, it’s hard to argue with the Manchester City midfielder’s so famously impeccable vision.Manager Roberto Martinez described the opening display in the narrowest of wins over Canada as “technically the worst” of his six-year tenure but with even the faintest of faint glimpses of the quality this side used to light up Russia four years ago utterly absent for this second outing, you suspect...
2022 World Cup: Morocco Shock Belgium With Authoritative Display
Morocco got their third ever win in World Cup finals as they came out victorious against Belgium with two second half goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.
After 1st-round defeats, Cameroon, Serbia need World Cup win
After losing their opening games Cameroon and Serbia need their best strikers on song when they meet in a must-win match at the World Cup on Monday
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran on Tuesday in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet
HAVANA — (AP) — In the Telegram group chat, the messages roll in like waves. “I need liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen, please,” wrote one user. “It’s urgent, it’s for my 10-month-old baby.”. Others offer medicine brought from outside of Cuba, adding, "Write to me...
Anti-lockdown protests spread in China as anger rises over zero-Covid strategy
Beijing students shout ‘freedom will prevail’, as Urumqi fire prompts levels of disobedience unprecedented in Xi era
