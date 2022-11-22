EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It’s Trevor Siemian starting for the Chicago Bears, after all. Justin Fields was ruled out for the game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Siemian was initially slated to start in his place. But Siemian injured an oblique during warmups and the Bears announced third-stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead. Both Siemian and Peterman threw on the sideline minutes before kickoff, and the Bears again switched — back to Siemian. Fields, who is having a productive second NFL season, injured his left — non-throwing — shoulder in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to Atlanta last Sunday. He was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report Friday. Fields made the trip with the team to New York and threw lightly on the field at MetLife Stadium, but Chicago officially listed him as inactive 90 minutes before kickoff.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO