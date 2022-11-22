ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakita, OK

Meade Man Injured in Oklahoma Accident

An damage accident occurred Friday morning at roughly 11:25am on the intersection of US-281/OK-11, roughly 4 miles west of Capron, OK in Woods County. A 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe being pushed by Cullen L Lumry, age 19 of Meade, KS, was west certain on OK-11, While a 2014 Jeep Cherokee pushed by Nikki L Brown, age 53 of Medicine Lodge, KS. was southbound on US-281. Lumry did not yield from the cease signal, pulling out in entrance of the Jeep. The Jeep struck the Tahoe inflicting each automobiles to exit roadway and are available to relaxation in the southwest ditch.
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded throughout a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities stated. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man...
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the 6-year-old girl that was kidnapped Sunday night time has been found safe in the world of Tonkawa, Okla., earlier than 8:30 p.m. and that the suspect is in custody. According to the WPD, round 6:50 p.m., they obtained...
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
Kay Co., Oklahoma authorities warn of scam

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — Kay County, Oklahoma authorities are warning of a scam involving the fire department. Several residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be raising money for the Kay County Fire Department. The calls are coming from a 667 area code. The calls are false. The county says no one […]
Christmas comes to Ponca City

The Festival of Angels opened up to the community on Nov. 23 to make Ponca City feel like a winter wonderland. Opening night began at 6 pm, where the lights became open to the public and the party began. The city’s annual holiday lights celebration has been a favorite of the citizens of Ponca City and surrounding communities for years. The Festival of Angels is one of the largest drive-through…
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
Wichita woman pleads no contest in death of man found in car

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has pleaded no contest to her role in the homicide. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 22-year-old Ariana Cook entered the plea on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. She's scheduled to be sentenced on January 23.
Kansas man sentenced for death of teen and her boyfriend

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted killing a teen and her boyfriend was sentenced Friday. Dontenize L. Kelly, 24, of Wichita, was sentenced to 48 years and 10 months, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was also sentenced to 35 months for a parole violation.
