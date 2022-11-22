An damage accident occurred Friday morning at roughly 11:25am on the intersection of US-281/OK-11, roughly 4 miles west of Capron, OK in Woods County. A 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe being pushed by Cullen L Lumry, age 19 of Meade, KS, was west certain on OK-11, While a 2014 Jeep Cherokee pushed by Nikki L Brown, age 53 of Medicine Lodge, KS. was southbound on US-281. Lumry did not yield from the cease signal, pulling out in entrance of the Jeep. The Jeep struck the Tahoe inflicting each automobiles to exit roadway and are available to relaxation in the southwest ditch.

MEADE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO