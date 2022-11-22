Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Meade Man Injured in Oklahoma Accident
An damage accident occurred Friday morning at roughly 11:25am on the intersection of US-281/OK-11, roughly 4 miles west of Capron, OK in Woods County. A 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe being pushed by Cullen L Lumry, age 19 of Meade, KS, was west certain on OK-11, While a 2014 Jeep Cherokee pushed by Nikki L Brown, age 53 of Medicine Lodge, KS. was southbound on US-281. Lumry did not yield from the cease signal, pulling out in entrance of the Jeep. The Jeep struck the Tahoe inflicting each automobiles to exit roadway and are available to relaxation in the southwest ditch.
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
KOCO
Harper County shooting leaves suspect dead, deputy injured, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says
HARPER COUNTY, Okla. — A suspect is dead, and a deputy is in stable condition after a shooting in Harper County Thursday morning. At around 6:30 a.m., Harper County deputies responded to the 100 block of Walnut Drive in Buffalo, where a man attempted to enter the location with a shotgun, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded throughout a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities stated. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man...
KOCO
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
KOCO
Suspect accused of quadruple homicide on Oklahoma marijuana farm appears in court
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide on an Oklahoma marijuana farm appeared in court. The suspect, Wu Chen, appeared in court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after being picked up by officers in the Miami Beach area on Tuesday. Chen was in a Florida courtroom...
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
blackchronicle.com
Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the 6-year-old girl that was kidnapped Sunday night time has been found safe in the world of Tonkawa, Okla., earlier than 8:30 p.m. and that the suspect is in custody. According to the WPD, round 6:50 p.m., they obtained...
Oklahoma State Health Department mum on nonexistence of a Pandemic Center, problems at health lab
TULSA — Oklahoma’s decision to move its public health lab to Stillwater has resulted in an almost complete turnover of its staff, a loss of efficiency, federal investigations into staffing and equipment calibration, concerns over accuracy of test results, and a large amount of testing sent out of state.
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
Kay Co., Oklahoma authorities warn of scam
NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — Kay County, Oklahoma authorities are warning of a scam involving the fire department. Several residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be raising money for the Kay County Fire Department. The calls are coming from a 667 area code. The calls are false. The county says no one […]
Ponca City News
Christmas comes to Ponca City
The Festival of Angels opened up to the community on Nov. 23 to make Ponca City feel like a winter wonderland. Opening night began at 6 pm, where the lights became open to the public and the party began. The city’s annual holiday lights celebration has been a favorite of the citizens of Ponca City and surrounding communities for years. The Festival of Angels is one of the largest drive-through…
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman pleads no contest in death of man found in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has pleaded no contest to her role in the homicide. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 22-year-old Ariana Cook entered the plea on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. She's scheduled to be sentenced on January 23.
Report details incident involving Oklahoma governor’s son and found box of guns
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Documents from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say John Stitt, the son of Gov. Kevin Stitt, was involved in an incident involving a found box of guns on Halloween. An incident report for the sheriff’s office listed John Stitt as one of five involved,...
Kansas man sentenced for death of teen and her boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted killing a teen and her boyfriend was sentenced Friday. Dontenize L. Kelly, 24, of Wichita, was sentenced to 48 years and 10 months, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was also sentenced to 35 months for a parole violation.
Comments / 4