Commentary: Surprise! Lincoln Riley was right to promise immediate championships at USC
Lincoln Riley was clearly going to immediately improve USC football, but no one predicted his team would be this good during his first season.
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
ichigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games.
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
