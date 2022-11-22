Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Falls Asleep On Her & Her Son Max, Falls Asleep On Ben Affleck On Thanksgiving: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared some sweet bonding time with her twins Emme and Max, 14, on Thanksgiving. Both teenagers appeared to doze off after their Turkey dinner, with Emme falling asleep right in her mom J.Lo’s arms while in the back of a black sprinter van. Jen appeared to be wearing the same sweater and skirt she wore out to Broadway on Black Friday for a date night with Ben. Similarly, Max — clearly comfortable with his stepdad Ben Affleck — was also seen taking a nap with the Oscar winner (who himself looked rather sleepy). Both cute photos appeared in a video reel posted by The Wedding Planner actress via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 28 that recapped the Lopez family celebration in her native of New York City.
Celebrity Tributes Pour in After Irene Cara's Death
After the news of award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Irene Cara's death, fellow musicians and beloved Hollywood talent have made tributes to the late star on social media. The Oscar and Grammy winner passed away in her Florida home at age 63, and her cause of death was not immediately...
Helena Bonham Carter defends 'vindicated' Johnny Depp, says J.K. Rowling 'has been hounded'
Helena Bonham Carter defended collaborator Johnny Depp for Amber Heard libel case and J.K Rowling from "cancel culture" amid transphobic remarks.
Comments / 0