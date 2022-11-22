Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared some sweet bonding time with her twins Emme and Max, 14, on Thanksgiving. Both teenagers appeared to doze off after their Turkey dinner, with Emme falling asleep right in her mom J.Lo’s arms while in the back of a black sprinter van. Jen appeared to be wearing the same sweater and skirt she wore out to Broadway on Black Friday for a date night with Ben. Similarly, Max — clearly comfortable with his stepdad Ben Affleck — was also seen taking a nap with the Oscar winner (who himself looked rather sleepy). Both cute photos appeared in a video reel posted by The Wedding Planner actress via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 28 that recapped the Lopez family celebration in her native of New York City.

21 MINUTES AGO