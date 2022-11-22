Read full article on original website
Medina Downs-Franco
5d ago
I want to know who really cares about what goes on in other people's bedrooms. I'm straight, but in all seriousness I don't care. I'm just going to say, I have family who have been in longer relationships with their partners than some straight people I know who are on their 4, 5, 6, marriage. You love who you love.
Reply
7
mama
5d ago
Whoever wrote this, take an English class please. This was a jumbled up mess that is hard to understand.
Reply(2)
6
Related
What can Democrats push through Congress in the lame-duck session?
Legislation on the debt ceiling, civil liberties and elections is still possible before Republican House majority kicks in
Republican who voted to impeach Trump re-elected to US House
David Valadao wins California midterms race, only second member of lower chamber to survive voting to impeach president
Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
Climate activists set to pressure Biden with Congress divided
The limited at best prospects for major climate legislation under a divided Congress has left many environmental advocacy groups hoping to amp up pressure on the Biden administration to advance regulations that are more protective of the environment. While there are some legislative climate issues to watch with a GOP House and Democratic Senate, activists say…
U.S. Senate to vote on Respect for Marriage Act; several groups say it's unconstitutiona
(The Center Square) – Several groups argue the Respect for Marriage Act (ROMA) currently before the U.S. Senate is unconstitutional, and if enacted, will eventually be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. The bill, HR 8404, was introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, on July 18 and passed by a vote of 267-157 the next day. The U.S. Senate took it up on Nov. 14. ...
AOL Corp
Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat
Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona's governorship, lost to Katie Hobbs on Monday. Lake previously thanked Liz Cheney in a sarcastic letter for boosting campaign donations. After Lake's defeat on Monday evening, Cheney retorted: "You're welcome." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney sniped back at Kari Lake after the Arizona gubernatorial...
A breakdown of gun terminology to help you in discussions on mass shootings and debates over gun control
The gun lobby sometimes seeks to discredit gun control advocates by pointing to the incorrect use of gun-related terminology.
Biden says assault weapons must be banned
After yet another mass shooting in America over the weekend, and another shooter who used an AR-15 to slaughter multiple people rapidly, President Joe Biden Sunday renewed calls to reinstitute the nation’s lapsed assault weapons ban.
Biden Voices Support For Assault Weapons Ban During Lame-Duck Congress
The president said he'd "start counting votes" on the heels of two deadly mass shootings around the country this week.
President Biden hoping to pass ban on assault weapons before end of year
CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden is hoping to pass gun control legislation before the end of the year. This comes after two more high-profile mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia.The president wants Congress to ban assault weapons, although it's unclear if democrats will be able to do that with their slim majorities in the House and Senate. Biden's hope is to act fast, before the end of the year, when republicans take control of theHouse."The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick," Biden said. "It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None."Once the power in the house shifts to Republicans in January, Biden is unlikely to get much, if any, of his priorities passed. A number of U.S. House reps have already expressed opposition, to a number of his goals.
Washington Examiner
On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays
John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
POLITICO
We aren't done counting 2022 midterm votes yet, but some people are already making moves for 2024 contests in Congress.
Loop, there it is: It's felt for a while now that congressional campaign mode never really toggles off, but the phenomenon is getting more pronounced. We're not even completely finished with 2022 (Alaska tabulates its stateside results today with ranked-choice voting, and the Georgia runoffs are in a couple weeks, for example), but some are already planning moves for the next election.
Russia's State Duma approves bill to ban 'LGBT propaganda'
Russia's lower house of parliament passed in the third reading amendments to a law on so-called "LGBT propaganda" on Thursday, expanding liability to all ages.
Judge blocks New York limits on carrying guns on private property
Nov 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked New York from restricting the carrying of guns on private property under a Democratic-backed law adopted following the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling that struck down the state's strict gun permitting regime.
KTEN.com
Bill would require Oklahoma schools to teach Thanksgiving history
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — A bill filed by state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) is proposing that Oklahoma schools provide students with an understanding of the history and meanings of the Thanksgiving holiday. If passed, the bill would require public schools, charter schools, career technology centers and higher education institutions...
Georgia Supreme Court grants stay, allowing state’s six-week abortion ban to take effect
(The Center Square) — Georgia's six-week abortion ban will take effect while an appeal proceeds, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. The move stayed a lower court's ruling. “We are pleased with the court’s action today. However, we are unable to provide further comment due to the pending...
Emboldened Biden and Democrats push to revive the assault weapons ban
President Biden speaks about the 'scourge' of gun violence as he renews call to restore the ban on assault weapons.
Five new members of the House of Representatives to watch
Maxwell Frost, Becca Balint, Monica De La Cruz, Mike Lawler and Max Miller are standouts among the 2022 midterms intake
A ‘real push and pull’ ahead for gun reform in Congress
President Biden says he will push for an assault weapon ban in the lame duck session. NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali reports on the “push and pull” that is expected in Congress around gun reform.Nov. 25, 2022.
BBC
Emergencies Act: Trudeau defends use to end 'Freedom Convoy' protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he "absolutely made the right choice" in invoking never-used emergency powers to end to last winter's truck protests. Mr Trudeau made the comments during an appearance on Friday before an inquiry looking into Canada's use of its Emergencies Act. He said he didn't feel...
Comments / 5