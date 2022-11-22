ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

S1mple lists CS:GO maps he’d add and remove from pro pool if he was CEO of Valve

Natus Vincere’s superstar s1mple isn’t unhappy with the addition of Anubis to the map pool, but he wouldn’t have removed Dust II, one of the game’s classics. The Ukrainian outlined what changes he’d make to the map pool if he was the head of Valve’s CS:GO department in an interview today.
dotesports.com

Misfits Black to part ways with star VALORANT player

North American organization Misfits is set to part ways with star VALORANT player Ava “florescent”, according to multiple sources. Youngster Florescent is set to explore her options elsewhere while Misfits Black practiced with Gen.G Black player “edith,” according to multiple sources. The organization will likely replace florescent on the starting roster.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players urge devs to reconsider ‘stale’ seasonal map rotations

Overwatch 2 brought about many changes to shake things up from its predecessor, such as removing the off-tank role, making it five versus five, and removing the Assault (2CP) mode. But while most of them have been well-received, one fans all seem to agree was a bad decision is the...
dotesports.com

One-two punches: MAD Lions signs Carzzy and Chasy ahead of 2023 LEC season

MAD Lions signed Carzzy as its new AD carry and Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon as its new top laner today, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship winter split. The signings, however, still depend on Riot Games’ approval. Carzzy is making his comeback to the team...
dotesports.com

Best BRO Draft archetypes | MTG Arena Open Draft tier list

Artifacts and mechanics in The Brothers’ War define the Draft meta heading into the Magic: The Gathering Arena Open. Two-color archetypes are the foundation of The Brothers’ War Draft, showcasing common themes like sacrifice and new themes like Recursion and “draw two or more cards.” Uncommon rarity signposts for archetypes can pull a player into a set of MTG colors while the mechanics and Retro Artifacts can also provide direction.
dotesports.com

Hanwha Life completes LCK superteam with 2 veterans

We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season. Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.
dotesports.com

Can you get Herba Mystica from the 5-Star Eevee Tera Raid event?

The Eevee Tera Raid event is currently happening in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding a bunch of time-limited raids with Eevee for players to fight against over the weekend. The Eevee raids are available from one-star to five-star raids, which got a lot of people thinking—can you grind Herba Mystica from this?
dotesports.com

Only 2 spots left at CS:GO’s BLAST Premier World Final

The team list for the $1 million CS:GO tournament in December BLAST Premier World Final is nearly finalized after G2 and Heroic punched their tickets to the competition today following their matches at BLAST Premier Fall Final. The two remaining spots in the BLAST Premier World Final will be filled...
dotesports.com

‘I’ve got less than a million’: Sneyking reveals the math behind winning Dota 2’s TI11

Winning The International is the ultimate dream of many Dota 2 fans, regardless of their skill level. Fans generally divide the prize money by five to guesstimate players’ earnings from the event, but Sneyking recently shared that the calculations had more than five variables after a viewer asked how much he received from winning TI11 with Tundra Esports on stream.
dotesports.com

Hanwha Life signs 2 World Champions to its League roster for 2023

With this move confirmed, Hanwha Life Esports has become the big winner of the 2022 LCK offseason. After bringing in former EDward Gaming and 2021 World Champion ADC Park “Viper” Do-hyeon to the League of Legends roster on Nov. 22, Hanwha Life Esports confirmed today that former DRX’s top laner and mid laner Hwang “Kingen” Sung-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo will be joining for the 2023 season.
dotesports.com

Rank up MTG Arena ladder with 3 different soldier tribal Magic decks

Wizards of the Coast went all-in on soldier tribal through The Brothers’ War set, with it becoming one of the best Magic: The Gathering Aggro decks on the MTG Arena ladder. A total of 20 soldier cards in the MTG colors White and Blue were included in The Brothers’ War (BRO) set. Most are solid Common and Uncommons that slot into a variety of Draft archetypes while others have become staples within the Standard Constructed format. The soldiers’ deck isn’t one of the best tournament decks that came out of the BRO release, but it is one of the best Aggro builds that can get players to Mythic within MTG Arena.
dotesports.com

VALORANT player creates list of everything wrong with the game—and it’s hard to disagree

VALORANT arrived on the FPS scene as the Counter-Strike killer in 2020. But now it’s going through all the issues that CS:GO has had over its lifetime. This stage of its lifespan is a long and arduous period to deal with. Despite being one of the most viewed FPS titles in the genre, hosting million-dollar tournaments, and boasting millions of viewers in the later stages of these events, Reddit thinks it’s time to finally give it the chance at being a “staple FPS” title.
dotesports.com

Auto heal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has introduced several new mechanics to Nintendo’s long-running franchise while retaining some fan-favorite mechanics from previous Pokémon titles. Alongside Picnics, Terastalling, and others, auto heal is another new mechanic many long-time Pokémon fans may be unfamiliar with. Auto heal is meant to...
dotesports.com

Ramattra’s gameplay revealed in Overwatch 2 trailer

A new tank is heading to Overwatch 2 alongside the upcoming season planned for Dec. 6, and his abilities look scary. Ramattra’s gameplay was revealed in a video trailer earlier today, showing his weapon and abilities. The video shows a shield ability similar to Sigma’s, as well as abilities...
dotesports.com

One player and one gun stood above the rest at VCT Game Changers

Everybody put down the torches and pitchforks, as we finally have an answer. The heated debate that has been around since the dawn of VALORANT, might be at an end after the recent VALORANT Game Changers Event, and one player led the charge. At Game Changers, pro VALORANT stars battled...
dotesports.com

What do Blue Star Raids mean in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Raiding is one of the funnest things Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can do. It allows you to team up with three friends, random teammates, or NPCs to take on super-powered Pokémon in Tera Raids. Not only can you catch Pokémon you encounter in Tera Raid or defeat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy