Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
S1mple lists CS:GO maps he’d add and remove from pro pool if he was CEO of Valve
Natus Vincere’s superstar s1mple isn’t unhappy with the addition of Anubis to the map pool, but he wouldn’t have removed Dust II, one of the game’s classics. The Ukrainian outlined what changes he’d make to the map pool if he was the head of Valve’s CS:GO department in an interview today.
dotesports.com
Misfits Black to part ways with star VALORANT player
North American organization Misfits is set to part ways with star VALORANT player Ava “florescent”, according to multiple sources. Youngster Florescent is set to explore her options elsewhere while Misfits Black practiced with Gen.G Black player “edith,” according to multiple sources. The organization will likely replace florescent on the starting roster.
dotesports.com
What do Team USA and England players look like in FIFA 23? Checking the face scans of all 22 starters
Team USA and England are a few hours away from a World Cup clash that could either catapult the English into the Round of 16 or turn Group B on its head and leave all four nations with a chance of advancing. According to FIFA 23, USMNT beating England isn’t...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players urge devs to reconsider ‘stale’ seasonal map rotations
Overwatch 2 brought about many changes to shake things up from its predecessor, such as removing the off-tank role, making it five versus five, and removing the Assault (2CP) mode. But while most of them have been well-received, one fans all seem to agree was a bad decision is the...
dotesports.com
One-two punches: MAD Lions signs Carzzy and Chasy ahead of 2023 LEC season
MAD Lions signed Carzzy as its new AD carry and Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon as its new top laner today, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship winter split. The signings, however, still depend on Riot Games’ approval. Carzzy is making his comeback to the team...
dotesports.com
Best BRO Draft archetypes | MTG Arena Open Draft tier list
Artifacts and mechanics in The Brothers’ War define the Draft meta heading into the Magic: The Gathering Arena Open. Two-color archetypes are the foundation of The Brothers’ War Draft, showcasing common themes like sacrifice and new themes like Recursion and “draw two or more cards.” Uncommon rarity signposts for archetypes can pull a player into a set of MTG colors while the mechanics and Retro Artifacts can also provide direction.
dotesports.com
Hanwha Life completes LCK superteam with 2 veterans
We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season. Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.
dotesports.com
Can you get Herba Mystica from the 5-Star Eevee Tera Raid event?
The Eevee Tera Raid event is currently happening in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding a bunch of time-limited raids with Eevee for players to fight against over the weekend. The Eevee raids are available from one-star to five-star raids, which got a lot of people thinking—can you grind Herba Mystica from this?
dotesports.com
Only 2 spots left at CS:GO’s BLAST Premier World Final
The team list for the $1 million CS:GO tournament in December BLAST Premier World Final is nearly finalized after G2 and Heroic punched their tickets to the competition today following their matches at BLAST Premier Fall Final. The two remaining spots in the BLAST Premier World Final will be filled...
dotesports.com
‘I’ve got less than a million’: Sneyking reveals the math behind winning Dota 2’s TI11
Winning The International is the ultimate dream of many Dota 2 fans, regardless of their skill level. Fans generally divide the prize money by five to guesstimate players’ earnings from the event, but Sneyking recently shared that the calculations had more than five variables after a viewer asked how much he received from winning TI11 with Tundra Esports on stream.
dotesports.com
A Worlds-winning head coach is struggling to find a new team after capturing the Summoner’s Cup
It’s only been a few weeks since League of Legends fans watched DRX hoist the Summoner’s Cup after one of the most exciting miracle runs in World Championship history. But even after such a historic title, the team’s head coach is struggling to find a new team for 2023.
dotesports.com
Hanwha Life signs 2 World Champions to its League roster for 2023
With this move confirmed, Hanwha Life Esports has become the big winner of the 2022 LCK offseason. After bringing in former EDward Gaming and 2021 World Champion ADC Park “Viper” Do-hyeon to the League of Legends roster on Nov. 22, Hanwha Life Esports confirmed today that former DRX’s top laner and mid laner Hwang “Kingen” Sung-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo will be joining for the 2023 season.
dotesports.com
Rank up MTG Arena ladder with 3 different soldier tribal Magic decks
Wizards of the Coast went all-in on soldier tribal through The Brothers’ War set, with it becoming one of the best Magic: The Gathering Aggro decks on the MTG Arena ladder. A total of 20 soldier cards in the MTG colors White and Blue were included in The Brothers’ War (BRO) set. Most are solid Common and Uncommons that slot into a variety of Draft archetypes while others have become staples within the Standard Constructed format. The soldiers’ deck isn’t one of the best tournament decks that came out of the BRO release, but it is one of the best Aggro builds that can get players to Mythic within MTG Arena.
dotesports.com
VALORANT player creates list of everything wrong with the game—and it’s hard to disagree
VALORANT arrived on the FPS scene as the Counter-Strike killer in 2020. But now it’s going through all the issues that CS:GO has had over its lifetime. This stage of its lifespan is a long and arduous period to deal with. Despite being one of the most viewed FPS titles in the genre, hosting million-dollar tournaments, and boasting millions of viewers in the later stages of these events, Reddit thinks it’s time to finally give it the chance at being a “staple FPS” title.
dotesports.com
CoD fans are debating if one of the franchise’s most quickly forgotten games needs a sequel
There’s a collection of players on the verge of rioting, begging for a sequel to a beloved Call of Duty title. No, not anything from the Modern Warfare franchise, don’t be ridiculous. Another Black Ops or a World at War sequel? Of course not. The title you were...
dotesports.com
Auto heal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has introduced several new mechanics to Nintendo’s long-running franchise while retaining some fan-favorite mechanics from previous Pokémon titles. Alongside Picnics, Terastalling, and others, auto heal is another new mechanic many long-time Pokémon fans may be unfamiliar with. Auto heal is meant to...
dotesports.com
Ramattra’s gameplay revealed in Overwatch 2 trailer
A new tank is heading to Overwatch 2 alongside the upcoming season planned for Dec. 6, and his abilities look scary. Ramattra’s gameplay was revealed in a video trailer earlier today, showing his weapon and abilities. The video shows a shield ability similar to Sigma’s, as well as abilities...
dotesports.com
One player and one gun stood above the rest at VCT Game Changers
Everybody put down the torches and pitchforks, as we finally have an answer. The heated debate that has been around since the dawn of VALORANT, might be at an end after the recent VALORANT Game Changers Event, and one player led the charge. At Game Changers, pro VALORANT stars battled...
dotesports.com
Overwatch fans are calling for Blizzard to bring back a favorite Summer Games mode for the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is underway, with all the best football teams in the world coming together to prove themselves at the Lusail Stadium. But Overwatch players are hoping to bring the sport action to Overwatch 2 by adding back a Summer Games mode. Overwatch 2 players are asking Blizzard...
dotesports.com
What do Blue Star Raids mean in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Raiding is one of the funnest things Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can do. It allows you to team up with three friends, random teammates, or NPCs to take on super-powered Pokémon in Tera Raids. Not only can you catch Pokémon you encounter in Tera Raid or defeat...
Comments / 0