DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran on Tuesday in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.

27 MINUTES AGO