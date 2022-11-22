Read full article on original website
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers are insisting they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies. The EU says it will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.
Australia to make posts public to avoid repeat of power grab
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An inquiry into a former Australian prime minister secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries has recommended that all such appointments be made public in the future to preserve trust in government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he will recommend his Cabinet accept all of the retired judge’s recommendations. Albanese ordered the inquiry after revelations that his predecessor Prime Minister Scott Morrison had taken the unprecedented steps of appointing himself to five ministerial roles between March 2020 and May 2021, usually without the knowledge of the existing minister. The extraordinary power grab came to light after Morrison’s conservative coalition was voted out of office in May after nine years in power.
Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors
MOSCOW (AP) — One of Russia’s most prominent nationalist politicians says the country’s military does not have an adequate number of doctors among other problems. Leonid Slutsky made his comments in a meeting Saturday with mothers of soldiers mobilized for the fight in Ukraine. Slutsky is the leader of the populist Liberal Democratic Party and is chairman of the foreign relations committee in the lower house of parliament. His remarks amount to an unusual public admission of problems within the military as Russian forces suffer a series of battlefield setbacks. He is a strong supporter of Russia’s fight in Ukraine and said he would address the Defense Ministry about problems that troops face in Ukraine.
North Korea plans world’s most powerful nuclear force, Kim says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is developing the world’s “most powerful” nuclear force, according to state media, as the pariah state ratchets up tension with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim earlier this month posed for photos alongside developers of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. In...
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
With a blinding yellow flash and a concussion that shakes bones, K9 self-propelled howitzers launch artillery shells onto a hill that’s just been hit by rockets fired from helicopters. Then K2 tanks roar in, speeding up roads and firing as they go. This is part of DX Korea, a...
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
PANAMA CITY (AP) — An international wildlife conference moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species...
'Long live the people!' Beijingers gather for frigid anti-lockdown rally
One by one Beijingers braved the cold Sunday night after word of a rally spread on social media -- a vigil for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh Covid-19 restrictions. those rallying by the river, which cuts through some of Beijing's most affluent neighbourhoods, chanted Sunday.
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions...
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers have weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving without authorization. The proposals include a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping to enter Europe have been stranded at sea aboard aid ships while countries bicker over whether and where they should be allowed to disembark. It comes during a year in which more than 90,000 migrants have arrived in Europe though the Mediterranean. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said Friday that “we need dialogue, and we need rules, and we need order.” He says the Mediterranean rescue work cannot be like the “Wild, Wild West.”
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France have pledged to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by the countries’ leaders Friday, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return. Before Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago, Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies. Since then, Germany has scrambled to find other sources. France is struggling to meet its electricity needs due to repairs at nuclear power plants. There are concerns that a sharp rise in electricity demand from France this winter, coupled with lower production in Germany, could strain the continent’s grid.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn’t even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed —...
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatari media group beIN Sports. Angry complaints from Saudi-based subscribers who weren’t able to watch World Cup matches have flooded TOD TV’s this week with refund requests. In a message shared by subscribers, TOD TV apologized to viewers “for the temporary loss of service.” TOD TV, the Saudi Media Ministry and Foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. Steps and bicycles were set on fire and cars were pelted with bricks before police moved in. Brussels mayor Philippe Close said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets and asked officers “to detain the rioters.” Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders. Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.
Queiroz slams Klinsmann’s criticism of Iran’s World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran’s World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their “culture.” Both the federation and Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s technical study group. And the Iranian federation said it demands an apology from the former Germany and United States national team coach. Klinsmann said it’s the Iranian players’ “culture” to play dirty and use tricks to turn the referee in their favor as he was commentating on Iran’s win over Wales for British broadcaster BBC.
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said Friday that the Jan. 9-10 North American summit would also include bilateral meetings with both countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had already agreed to make the trip. Neither U.S. nor Canadian officials have officially confirmed their attendance. The three leaders met last year in Washington. Such talks usually focus on immigration, security and the economy. But this year, both the United States and Canada have asked for consultations over López Obrador’s policy of favoring Mexico’s state-owned power company.
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win against Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return. Neymar wrote on Instagram that he was enduring “one of the most difficult moments” of his career but seemed optimistic about his chances of returning. He showed two photos of his swollen ankle in an Instagram story.
Belarus’ top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The foreign minister of Belarus has died at the age of 64. Vladimir Makei, was a close associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for decades. Belarusian authorities gave no cause of death on Saturday. Makei was Lukashenko’s adviser and then his chief of staff prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012. During his tenure, Belarus came under repeated criticism from the West for its increasingly harsh suppression of the opposition, for dubious elections and for allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine.
US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkey strikes Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. official currently in Syria is calling for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border. Nikolas Granger, the U.S. senior representative to northeastern Syria, said in comments posted on Friday that the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-IS fight.
Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup. Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team’s improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. The stadium was a sea of green as stands filled with tens of thousands of Saudi fans, lured across the border by the lingering thrill of their country’s rare World Cup triumph. Their pride was undimmed on Saturday, even as crestfallen fans filtered out of the stadium.
Germany looks to bounce back from shock defeat and revive World Cup hopes against dangerous Spain
If Germany is to avoid the ignominy of consecutive World Cup group stage exits, it will need to earn a positive result against a Spain side that looked like the tournament’s most dangerous team after the opening round of fixtures. Finishing bottom of the group at Russia 2018, a...
