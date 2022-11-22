ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Why Was a Friend of the Police Arrested?

Hector Santiago-Stop and Shake Founder-Did Nothing Wrong During Council Debate but Got Arrested by a New Rochelle Cop at Yonkers City Hall? Spent the night in jail?. Let me start by saying that Hector Santigao is a friend of mine and a great role model for the people of Yonkers. He has taken hundred mile walks to highlight the issue of mental illness, and most know Hector from his very successul Stop and Shake initiative, where he encourages Yonkers residents to meet, greet and interact with the Yonkers Police Department.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer

PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

House fire rages in Blauvelt

BLAUVELT – Fire Friday evening sent bright orange flames into the evening skies in Blauvelt as a blaze raged at as residence at 7 Regina Court, first responders at the scene reported. The fire in the two-story, single-family home brought out a number of Rockland County departments under mutual...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal fire in Kingston

KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Columbia County recovers guns during buyback event

HUDSON – A total of 45 firearms were turned in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during last week’s gun buyback event conducted by the sheriff’s office and the state attorney general. AG Letitia James has been conducting similar events around the Hudson Valley and across...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

More shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
NEWBURGH, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Man accused of killing father appears in court

The man accused of murdering his father appeared in Kingston’s Provincial Court of Justice on Friday. Daniel Shawn Berndt, 55, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jahzerah Berndt, carrying a weapon during the commissioning of an offence and breaching his probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Vails Gate fire damages home

VAILS GATE – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in the Vails Gate section of the Town of New Windsor. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house. Firefighters had the two-alarm fire out within one hour with overhaul...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
News 12

Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with

A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
STRATFORD, CT
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride

Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy