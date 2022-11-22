“I'm told there are several teams, including the Lakers and Pistons that are monitoring the situation” — the Los Angeles Lakers are considering Miles Bridges

If you were wondering how desperate the Lakers are, here's your answer.

Russell Westbrook and Miles Bridges © Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports

Miles Bridges is a restricted free agent after he pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge on November 3. Miles was offered a qualifying contract by the Hornets, allowing Charlotte to match an offer sheet that he would sign in the future, irrespective of the franchise. With the ongoing league investigation on Bridges, he is free to be offered a contract, but until recently, no team has shown interest.

Lakers on high alert

Los Angeles is struggling, and their front office is trying to find the new best face which they think can propel the Lakers to a playoff berth. The deal with the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic fell out after they decided to wait for their ailing roster to get back to full strength.

Now, they seem keen on Miles, who has transformed into an amazing young player. Barring the Lakers' recent form, the offense has suffered since the start of the season, and with James sidelined, it only adds salts to their wounds.

Miles Bridges is an athletic forward who possesses both the physical strength and evasive skillful plays to command authority on the court. He struck an amazing connection with LaMelo Ball during his time at the Hornets. He links well with point guards and could become the decisive factor for the Lakers if they decide to sign him up.

That being said, the reason a player of Bridges' talent is available in the first place still lingers above him. The forward is serving a three-year probation after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges. The images his girlfriend published after the assault were gruesome - he was charged with one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Everyone deserves a second chance, but that chance has to be earned. The quick turnaround the Lakers seem to be preparing the public for shows how desperate they are to infuse their roster with talent.

Can he deliver for the Lakers?

From a basketball point of view, Bridges would bring everything the Lakers need to the table. Athleticism, scoring, and physicality on defense are useful on any team, but the Lakers are desperate for it - particularly on offense.

Who knows if Russell Westbrook would still be on the team if Bridges joined the Lakers, but after Patrick Beverly, he would be yet another player that would have to develop a bond with Brodie. There's never a boring moment in LA.