FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
local21news.com
Cloudy cold weather leads into wet Sunday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clouds increase tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s. Wetter weather returns to the region on Sunday. Much of the area will get between a half inch and 1 inch of rainfall. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers tomorrow evening with decreasing clouds overnight tomorrow night. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
local21news.com
Gorgeous Saturday weather before a rainy start to Sunday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Saturday is looking absolutely gorgeous with highs in the mid 50s along with lots of sunshine. It will still be a bit breezy. Clouds will start to increase a bit Saturday night with lows in the mid 30s. Wet weather returns on Sunday with on and off showers.
local21news.com
Morning showers lead into cool temps for the rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today will start off on the dreary side with showers. Conditions should dry out this afternoon with some late day clearing likely. Highs today will be in the low 50s. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 30s under mostly clear skies. WEEKEND OUTLOOK:
local21news.com
Small Business Saturday in full swing at Harrisburg today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Across the country, locally-owned businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday, and Harrisburg is no exception. Many small businesses, including vendors inside of Broad Street Market say it’s their first time promoting Small Business Saturday. “So far, for several vendors, they say it’s one of the...
local21news.com
Black Friday especially popular in PA after inflation
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the National Retail Federation, a record 166 million people will shop this weekend, with Black Friday being the most popular, followed by Cyber Monday. Black Friday typically kickstarts the beginning of holiday shopping. However, with inflation and supply chain shortages, sales started...
local21news.com
Annual Christmas Toy Train exhibit opens in Harrisburg
An annual Christmas attraction in Harrisburg opened their doors on Saturday after a full week of preparation. The Toy Train Exhibit at the Fort Hunter Mansion and Park kicked off its 27th annual year. The exhibit is presented by the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society. Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society...
local21news.com
Thanksgiving meal for heroes has new meaning this year for one Central PA volunteer
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — For over two decades, Ann Rosenberg and other volunteers from the Kesher Israel Congregation of Harrisburg have served up plates of gratitude to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire on Thanksgiving day. “I’m the first one who says, ‘Thanksgiving is coming! We’ve got to get ready!”...
local21news.com
Inflation hitting holiday shoppers who say they're getting less bang for their buck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Historic inflation continues to loom large as shoppers headed to the stores on Black Friday. Shoppers eyeing blockbuster bargains flocked to stores in Cumberland County to browse the aisles for some holiday shopping. According to the National Retail Federation, a record 166.3 million shoppers...
local21news.com
17-year-old fatally shot in Harrisburg last night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old in Harrisburg yesterday. According to the Director of Communications for the City of Harrisburg, Matt Maisel, the shooting had happened on 3rd and Kelker Streets shortly after 4:30 p.m. Harrisburg Police say...
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have an open investigation for a fatal accident where a car ran into a pedestrian. According to emergency dispatch in Lancaster County, the incident happened around 5:16 p.m. on the 500 block of South 7th St. in the Akron Borough area. Police tell...
local21news.com
Fire Rescue Vs. Police Department in first-ever Manheim Turkey Bowl
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lacing up cleats, pulling on flags, and a lot of smack talk filled the chilly Thursday morning at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, where the Manheim Township Police and Manheim Township Fire Rescue faced off in their first-ever Turkey Bowl. “We know without a doubt...
local21news.com
Small businesses in Central PA looking to get shoppers off computer and in the door
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Black Friday is coming and many retailers consider it the kickoff to holiday shopping. But for local shops, they are focused on Small Business Saturday and getting shoppers off the computer and in the door. One local business is Toys On The Square, which...
local21news.com
New footage released of fire crews battling Steelton blaze
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fire crews in Dauphin County spent the morning battling a house fire in Steelton. Officials say it happened around 7:30 AM on Front Street. According to the Progress Fire 32 Facebook page crews from the fire department were on scene to help with overhaul and opening up the roof area.
local21news.com
St. Philip the Apostle Church's Thanksgiving Dinner is annual tradition for many
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As many sit down tonight around a the Thanksgiving dinner table, one Lancaster County church made sure hundreds of mouths were fed this holiday season. To accomplish that task, volunteers worked for days to prepare meals and were in the kitchen at St. Philip the...
local21news.com
70 nursing home residents moved after heater malfunctions in Berks County
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Fire crews are reporting no injuries after a call at a nursing home in Exeter Township Thursday night. It happened at Fairlane Gardens at Reading around 6 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials said a malfunctioning heater caused issues. Police say 70 residents were moved to another side...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Dauphin County roadway now reopen following vehicle crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The Hershey Fire Department has announced in a follow-up Tweet that the roadway has now reopened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to a Tweet from the Hershey Fire Department, SR 743 is closed at Old Hershey Road and NB at Ridge Road for a vehicle accident.
local21news.com
Missing Cumberland County man safely located, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Silver Spring Township Police Department shared in a Facebook Post that Sheaffer has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Police in Cumberland County are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing man in Silver Spring Township. According to...
local21news.com
Animal rights activists protest fur trade at Charles Fur Company in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In an effort to raise awareness about the fur trade, animal rights activists protested in front of Charles Fur Company. They advocate the use of alternative fabrics, like faux fur, when purchasing clothing, instead of animal skins, furs, or pelts. Heather Johnson, an animal rights...
local21news.com
Man missing after leaving his home overnight in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for a man who was last seen leaving his home overnight. Carlisle Police say that John Gannon had left his home on Buchannon Dr. in the middle of the night, which had lead to his family worrying about his safety. According...
local21news.com
Fans root on World Cup hometown favorite Christian Pulisic
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — England and the USA men’s soccer teams went head-to-head at the World Cup on Friday. While the match took place thousands of miles away, hundreds flocked to local bars to cheer on team USA and one hometown hero. While many were worried about...
