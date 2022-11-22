DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clouds increase tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s. Wetter weather returns to the region on Sunday. Much of the area will get between a half inch and 1 inch of rainfall. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers tomorrow evening with decreasing clouds overnight tomorrow night. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO