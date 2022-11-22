ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Cloudy cold weather leads into wet Sunday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clouds increase tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s. Wetter weather returns to the region on Sunday. Much of the area will get between a half inch and 1 inch of rainfall. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers tomorrow evening with decreasing clouds overnight tomorrow night. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Gorgeous Saturday weather before a rainy start to Sunday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Saturday is looking absolutely gorgeous with highs in the mid 50s along with lots of sunshine. It will still be a bit breezy. Clouds will start to increase a bit Saturday night with lows in the mid 30s. Wet weather returns on Sunday with on and off showers.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Morning showers lead into cool temps for the rest of the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today will start off on the dreary side with showers. Conditions should dry out this afternoon with some late day clearing likely. Highs today will be in the low 50s. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 30s under mostly clear skies. WEEKEND OUTLOOK:
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Small Business Saturday in full swing at Harrisburg today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Across the country, locally-owned businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday, and Harrisburg is no exception. Many small businesses, including vendors inside of Broad Street Market say it’s their first time promoting Small Business Saturday. “So far, for several vendors, they say it’s one of the...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Black Friday especially popular in PA after inflation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the National Retail Federation, a record 166 million people will shop this weekend, with Black Friday being the most popular, followed by Cyber Monday. Black Friday typically kickstarts the beginning of holiday shopping. However, with inflation and supply chain shortages, sales started...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Annual Christmas Toy Train exhibit opens in Harrisburg

An annual Christmas attraction in Harrisburg opened their doors on Saturday after a full week of preparation. The Toy Train Exhibit at the Fort Hunter Mansion and Park kicked off its 27th annual year. The exhibit is presented by the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society. Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Thanksgiving meal for heroes has new meaning this year for one Central PA volunteer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — For over two decades, Ann Rosenberg and other volunteers from the Kesher Israel Congregation of Harrisburg have served up plates of gratitude to Harrisburg Bureau of Fire on Thanksgiving day. “I’m the first one who says, ‘Thanksgiving is coming! We’ve got to get ready!”...
local21news.com

17-year-old fatally shot in Harrisburg last night

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old in Harrisburg yesterday. According to the Director of Communications for the City of Harrisburg, Matt Maisel, the shooting had happened on 3rd and Kelker Streets shortly after 4:30 p.m. Harrisburg Police say...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have an open investigation for a fatal accident where a car ran into a pedestrian. According to emergency dispatch in Lancaster County, the incident happened around 5:16 p.m. on the 500 block of South 7th St. in the Akron Borough area. Police tell...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fire Rescue Vs. Police Department in first-ever Manheim Turkey Bowl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lacing up cleats, pulling on flags, and a lot of smack talk filled the chilly Thursday morning at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, where the Manheim Township Police and Manheim Township Fire Rescue faced off in their first-ever Turkey Bowl. “We know without a doubt...
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

New footage released of fire crews battling Steelton blaze

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fire crews in Dauphin County spent the morning battling a house fire in Steelton. Officials say it happened around 7:30 AM on Front Street. According to the Progress Fire 32 Facebook page crews from the fire department were on scene to help with overhaul and opening up the roof area.
STEELTON, PA
local21news.com

Missing Cumberland County man safely located, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Silver Spring Township Police Department shared in a Facebook Post that Sheaffer has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE| Police in Cumberland County are asking the public to keep a look out for a missing man in Silver Spring Township. According to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fans root on World Cup hometown favorite Christian Pulisic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — England and the USA men’s soccer teams went head-to-head at the World Cup on Friday. While the match took place thousands of miles away, hundreds flocked to local bars to cheer on team USA and one hometown hero. While many were worried about...
HERSHEY, PA

