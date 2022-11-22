Read full article on original website
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Newsweek Names Fair Acres Among Best Nursing Homes in US
Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima, owned and operated by Delaware County, has been named one of the best nursing homes in the U.S. by Newsweek, writes Max Bennett for patch.com. The facility ranked 25th among Pennsylvania’s nursing homes on Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023.”...
Wall Street Journal: San Francisco has the Best Airport, Philly Came in 13th
San Francisco International Airport may be one of the most pleasant airports in the country. At least that’s how The Wall Street Journal sees it on its recent ranking of 50 of the busiest U.S. airports, writes Dawn Gilbertson for The Wall Street Journal. San Francisco’s secret to being...
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence.
Havertown Mom Weighs in on Modern Playdates
These days, every aspect of a child’s playdate seems to be orchestrated, then captured by smartphones and shared, writes columnist Julie Jargon for The Wall Street Journal. Monica Davis McDonald in Havertown has noticed a lot more playdate photos floating around in the last two years.
Chester’s Filing for Bankruptcy a Rare Thing These Days
The city of Chester filed a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy petition on Nov. 10, only the third U.S. city to do so between 2014 and 2021. It joins Hill, KY, which filed in 2015; Perla, AR in 2019, and Fairfield, AL in 2020, writes Marc Joffe for cato.org. Chester has...
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top 10 highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Colonial in Garnet Valley
A stunning Greystone colonial home on a beautiful 0.86 acres with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Garnet Valley. The residence, which is located in the desirable community of Greystone, boasts many wonderful details, including rich hardwood floors and high ceilings and a large open-concept floor plan ideal for entertaining.
Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store
Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales manager. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne. The decision gave Boyds...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Local Family Just One Vote Away from $6 Million Prize
Basil Harris works on prototype tricorders, while talking with his sister Julia Harris via video chat on the laptop computer. Image courtesy of Basil Leaf Technologies. Through years of working endless nights and weekends, a Paoli E.R. doc and his siblings, all originally from Newtown Square, have already managed to turn science fiction into reality.
Lansdowne Native, Indie Rock Veteran Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart
Lansdowne native Kurt Vile has spent decades steadily climbing the U.S. charts and a single from his latest album, b’lieve I’m goin down … , is now No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative chart, writes Adam Clair for Flagpole Magazine. Compared to his earlier works, the...
There’s No Substitute for Wawa. Or Is There? How About Sheetz in Center City?
There’s speculation about what should go into the two now-vacant Wawa stores in Center City. Some are suggesting Wawa’s archrival—Sheetz, writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for Billy Penn. Not that Wawa’s exit didn’t leave a door open. When the closures were announced in October, a Wawa statement said...
DELCO Careers: Qlik
Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended,...
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, created Malvern Road Marshmallows after she found some comfort from what was going on around her during the pandemic, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. Her gourmet marshmallows turned out to be a hit with her family, and she realized she could make...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square
Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence
Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
Image via the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County.
Get Ready for Thanksgiving Week Travel Crowds, They’re Going to be Big
Holiday travelers near the TSA entrance at Terminal B, Philadelphia International Airport on the day before Thanksgiving, November 24, 2021. If you’re thinking of flying in or out of Philadelphia sometime during Thanksgiving week, expect to share your air travel experience with about 867,000 other travelers, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Celebrity Poster Lands Chester Springs Man on Hit TV Show ‘Pawn Stars’
Keith Stahl of Chester Springs found himself in the national spotlight on Nov. 2 after appearing on an episode of the popular TV show Pawn Stars, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Stahl had his Jimi Hendrix poster appraised by the show’s hosts. “Seeing yourself on national...
