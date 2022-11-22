ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Havertown Mom Weighs in on Modern Playdates

These days, every aspect of a child’s playdate seems to be orchestrated, then captured by smartphones and shared, writes columnist Julie Jargon for The Wall Street Journal. Monica Davis McDonald in Havertown has noticed a lot more playdate photos floating around in the last two years.
HAVERTOWN, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Colonial in Garnet Valley

A stunning Greystone colonial home on a beautiful 0.86 acres with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Garnet Valley. The residence, which is located in the desirable community of Greystone, boasts many wonderful details, including rich hardwood floors and high ceilings and a large open-concept floor plan ideal for entertaining.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store

Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales manager. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne. The decision gave Boyds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local Family Just One Vote Away from $6 Million Prize

Basil Harris works on prototype tricorders, while talking with his sister Julia Harris via video chat on the laptop computer. Image courtesy of Basil Leaf Technologies. Through years of working endless nights and weekends, a Paoli E.R. doc and his siblings, all originally from Newtown Square, have already managed to turn science fiction into reality.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DELCO Careers: Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square

Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence

Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
