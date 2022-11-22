Read full article on original website
Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing police, hitting person with car in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH — State police are looking for a man they said hit a pedestrian with his car and ran from troopers in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were monitoring traffic at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday when a white Ford Focus stopped on the on-ramp from Forward Avenue to Interstate 376, turned around and drove the wrong way back up the ramp.
Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing
A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
Butler County man accused of assaulting pregnant woman
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man is accused of hitting and strangling a pregnant woman twice in one day.Butler City police said officers responded to a domestic dispute on Kaufman Drive on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said Jamel Barnes assaulted her. The man was taken to Butler County Prison and charged with strangulation, simple assault and resisting arrest. After he was arraigned, he was released with an unsecured bond. Police said he returned to the home on Kaufman Drive, forced his way inside, hit the woman — who is nine months pregnant — in the face and strangled her. Police said while attacking the woman, he said, "I'm gonna kill you," and "I hope you and the baby die." The woman escaped the home and went to the police station. Later, Barnes was arrested again. He is now charged with burglary, strangulation, intimidation of a witness, simple assault, and terroristic threats. He is back in the prison.
Parks Township police accuse credit union CEO with using check-kiting scheme to steal $72K
Parks Township police arrested the head of a credit union after auditors accused her of stealing nearly $72,000 by taking out fraudulent loans and reimbursing herself for unauthorized expenses. Anne Hannegan Cruz, 33, of the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue in North Apollo faces eight felony charges: five counts of...
Beaver County pursuit of stolen car ends with teenage boys arrested, gun found
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with two teenage boys being arrested and a gun being found. State police said the incident happened a little before noon Monday on the 3200 block of Green Garden Road in Hopewell Township. Investigators said...
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night. According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of...
Car found abandoned, wrecked in New Kensington was stolen
New Kensington police are investigating after a stolen car was found abandoned early Friday after being crashed along Freeport Road. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Freeport Road, across from Mary Queen of Apostles School, fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. A Dodge...
Police Discover Identity of Suspect Accused of Stealing Over $700 in Items from Walmart
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to investigate an incident of retail theft after discovering the identity of a suspect who reportedly stole $700 worth of items from Walmart in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township,...
Vehicle fire causes restrictions and slow downs on PA Turnpike
A vehicle fire is slowing traffic on the PA Turnpike in the area of mile marker 59.9 near Murrysville; Westmoreland County currently. Westmoreland County 911 reports a "car carrier" caught fire on the PA Turnpike around 8:30 this morning and is causing some delays and restrictions westbound while the fire crews extinguish the fire. As of 9am, the PA Turnpike states the right lane westbound is blocked, expect delays.
PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County
Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
Deputies capture fugitive wanted for West Mifflin shooting
PITTSBURGH, PA – A man wanted for shooting another man in the head last week in West Mifflin has been arrested by Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus, Ramon Williams was arrested in Mon View Heights in West Mifflin after receiving a tip from the Uniontown City Police Department. Williams has been a fugitive at large since November 14th, when he shot a man in the head in Uniontown. Williams was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of instruments of a crime and tampering with evidence. The post Deputies capture fugitive wanted for West Mifflin shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry."Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."
2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night
Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges.
Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop
PENN HILLS, PA – Police in Penn Hills have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman inside a Veronica Drive home with a shotgun. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating after Justin Suprano was accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute. Police arrived at around 8 am to find Suprano holding a shotgun as he answered the door. Officers said he raised his shotgun before an officer fired his gun at him. “As Suprano began to raise the shotgun, one officer discharged his firearm, striking the front of the The post Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash
GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
