KAIRI Talks About The Differences Between Wrestling In STARDOM & WWE
STARDOM wrestler KAIRI – formerly Kairi Sane in WWE – has opened up on the differences in working for both promotions. KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion in the main event of the STARDOM/New Japan Pro Wrestling crossover pay-per-view Historic X-Over. Here...
Bret Hart Reacts To Ricky Steamboat Wrestling One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has given his thoughts on Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat lacing up his boots one last time at the age of 69. Steamboat has not stepped inside a wrestling ring in anger since 2010 when he teamed with his son Richie Steamboat to defeat Caylen Croft and AEW star Trent in WWE developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. But that is going to change.
Road Dogg Claims Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With WWE Star
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar allegedly refused to work with a top WWE Superstar according to company SVP, Road Dogg. In late 2017, Survivor Series was going to be the battleground once again between Raw and SmackDown with brand supremacy on the line. As part of the festivities, a bout was scheduled between Raw’s Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and SmackDown’s WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. But that bout never happened.
Missing AEW Star Reportedly Medically Cleared To Return
A former champion in AEW is ready to return to the company but creative plans for their return have so far fallen through according to a new report. The last time AEW fans saw Scorpio Sky in action was on the 6th of July edition of Dynamite where he lost the TNT Championship in a Street Fight to Wardlow. Since then Sky has been out of action while his Men of the Year partner Ethan Page has found a new home with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.
Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage
Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.
Major Heel Turn On AEW Rampage (SPOILERS)
There was a huge heel turn on AEW Rampage in Chicago with a long-time member of the roster turning their back on their team. AEW fans were shocked at Full Gear when William Regal turned his back on Jon Moxley and handed MJF his famed brass knuckles to allow The Salt of the Earth to knock out Moxley and win the AEW World Championship for the very first time.
Ex-WWE Writer Criticises Raw Announcer’s “Low, Boring Energy”
A former WWE writer has taken shots at a current announcer on Monday Night Raw, taking issue with what they deem “low, boring energy.”. WWE shook up their announce teams in early October 2022 with the return of two-man booths to Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph were calling the action on NXT as part of the move before Barrett was moved to SmackDown to cover for Pat McAfee who ordinarily called the blue brand with Michael Cole.
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
Kenny Omega Talks the Goal of AEW’s Best Of 7 Series, Says Fans Will Get to Know Death Triangle
Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will feature AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series. The first match was held at Full Gear this past Saturday, with Death Triangle getting the win. AEW Executive Vice President Kenny...
Former Raw Star Returns To NXT With New Gimmick
A former Monday Night Raw star has returned to his roots in NXT and shed his previous gimmick from his time on WWE’s main roster. On the 22nd of November edition of NXT, Wes Lee defended his North American Championship in the main event against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Lee came out on top, retaining his title but his celebration was cut short by Dijak, who attacked the champion.
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
When Thunder Rosa Is Expected To Return To AEW Revealed
A new report has shed light on when Thunder Rosa is expected to return to AEW after she was officially stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship. At Full Gear, Toni Storm lost the Interim AEW Women’s World Title in a hard-fought match against Jamie Hayter. On Dynamite in Chicago, however, it was announced by Renee Paquette that Hayter was not interim champion after all as Thunder Rosa had agreed to relinquish her claim on the title due to injury making the English star the undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion.
Wrestling Observer Live: WWE Survivor Series preview, The Elite vs. the fans at AEW Dynamite
It's a special Black Friday free edition of WOL~!
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
Ric Flair says he will be at WWE Royal Rumble, Raw 30th anniversary
Flair revealed the news on his To Be The Man podcast with Conrad Thompson.
William Regal & Jon Moxley Involved In A Heated Segment On AEW Dynamite
Opening up Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was a segment between William Regal and Jon Moxley. Regal was confronted by Moxley for his actions at AEW Full Gear, which ultimately cost him the AEW World Title to MJF. Moxley almost physically attacked Regal, but Bryan Danielson came out...
Booker T Explains His Commentary Style On NXT
Booker T has given an explanation for his unique commentary style when he’s on television Tuesday nights talking about WWE’s NXT brand. During his wrestling career that earned him two WWE Hall of Fame rings as a six-time World Champion and Tag Team Champion with brother Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat, Booker T saw it all in pro wrestling and faced off against some of the best wrestlers of all.
News On Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Lacey Evans, Titus O’Neil, More
WWE posted the following clip from Peacock’s “This Is Awesome” docuseries:. “WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.”
Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/23): Sting makes WWE debut at Survivor Series 2014
Four Survivor Series events took place on this day in wrestling history.
The John Report: AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured the fallout from Full Gear as the Best of 7 series for the Trios Tag Team Titles continued, Chris Jericho defended the ROH Title in the main event and more. AEW Full Gear took place this past Saturday. Check out my review here in...
