A former champion in AEW is ready to return to the company but creative plans for their return have so far fallen through according to a new report. The last time AEW fans saw Scorpio Sky in action was on the 6th of July edition of Dynamite where he lost the TNT Championship in a Street Fight to Wardlow. Since then Sky has been out of action while his Men of the Year partner Ethan Page has found a new home with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.

1 DAY AGO