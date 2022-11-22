Read full article on original website
Related
The 53 best Cyber Monday travel deals to shop before they sell out
We've found the best deals out there on all the travel gear and experiences to purchase this Cyber Monday. Here are the 53 deals you can't miss.
Shop the very best beauty deals of Cyber Monday 2022 now
Whether you’re holiday shopping for a beauty gift set, restocking your skin care routine, looking for new makeup or trying find hair care that actually tames your locks, you’ll find Cyber Monday deals on all that and more from Sephora, Ulta, Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics and other favorite beauty brands.
Spanx is having a huge Cyber Monday Sale — here are our favorite picks
Spanx is having a huge Cyber Monday sale with deep discounts on loungewear, bras, underwear, shapewear and more — basically everything you need to get you and your wardrobe through the festive season (or to start the new year with a freshly restocked underwear drawer).
I Apologize In Advance, But Non-Americans Think These 23 American Wedding Trends Are Very "Weird"
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
Thanksgiving Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Bombs With $18.6 Million as ‘Wakanda Forever’ Repeats No. 1
There’s not a lot to be thankful for at the Thanksgiving box office. Disney’s “Strange World” failed to entice family audiences, collapsing in its debut with $11.9 million from 4,174 North American theaters over the traditional weekend and $18.6 million over the five-day holiday frame. That’s a catastrophic result for Disney, which has always been considered the gold standard in animation. But the studio has stumbled in pandemic times with “Lightyear,” one of the few Pixar films to lose money in its theatrical run, as well as “Encanto,” which didn’t become a viral TikTok sensation until the musical fable landed on its...
Get up to 50% off at Amazon this Cyber Monday with your American Express card
Take advantage of this Amazon promotion and save as much as 50% off your order by using American Express points to pay for your purchase.
Comments / 0