HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105 on Saturday night. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO