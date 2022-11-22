A 30-year-old man was arrested in Palm Coast after pulling a gun and firing it inside Smiles Nite Club and firing it six times at patrons. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Connor Anderson was arrested after being found in the parking lot of Smiles Nite Club, still in possession of the gun that he allegedly fired. Witnesses say Anderson became upset when he could not find his car keys.

