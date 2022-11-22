ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
Orlando Weekly

Gunman wrestled to ground by bar patrons after firing six shots in Palm Coast night club

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Palm Coast after pulling a gun and firing it inside Smiles Nite Club and firing it six times at patrons. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Connor Anderson was arrested after being found in the parking lot of Smiles Nite Club, still in possession of the gun that he allegedly fired. Witnesses say Anderson became upset when he could not find his car keys.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

I-95 northbound closed in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — An early morning crash created major backups for those in Volusia County. Interstate 95 was shut down for drivers heading north through Volusia County, with the crash being in the area of mile marker 239. Around 8 a.m., one lane was opened so drivers could...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

