Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News4Jax.com
Family, police identify man fatally shot by officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man who a day prior was shot and killed by police in Riverside — a man investigators said was suspected in a murder case. Police, and family members that shared a photo of him, confirmed he’s...
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
leesburg-news.com
Firefighters extricate seriously injured patient after crash on Thanksgiving Day
A two-car collision on Thanksgiving Day in Leesburg resulted in serious injuries to one occupant. The seriously injured patient was extricated from a red Toyota which was involved in a crash with a Ram pickup truck on Citrus Boulevard. Leesburg Fire Rescue units and EMS responded to the accident scene...
click orlando
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
Gunman wrestled to ground by bar patrons after firing six shots in Palm Coast night club
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Palm Coast after pulling a gun and firing it inside Smiles Nite Club and firing it six times at patrons. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Connor Anderson was arrested after being found in the parking lot of Smiles Nite Club, still in possession of the gun that he allegedly fired. Witnesses say Anderson became upset when he could not find his car keys.
WESH
'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
First Coast News
Man dead after being shot by 5 JSO officers in Riverside
The man was able to make it back to his vehicle and put the car in drive. He reportedly started driving the vehicle toward officers when they opened fire.
‘Tragic accident’: Volusia County man, 71, dies after being crushed by large tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man died after he was crushed by a large tree limb in DeLand in what Volusia County deputies called a “tragic accident.”. Deputies said Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field off Covey Hill Way on Monday morning.
WESH
Keeping You Safe: What burglars look for when targeting residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From dangers on the roads to self-defense, we've been looking at ways to keep you and your family safe. A man who used to steal for a living is sharing his tricks of the trade. He told WESH 2 it's the mistakes we make that...
villages-news.com
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possession
A Jacksonville man in Clay County Jail for the possession of fentanyl now faces additional charges of grand theft, deputies said. Jacksonville man faces charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, drug possession, grand theft and trespassing in Clay County.Photo byGetty Images.
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Leesburg man arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s Office for drug-related death in summer
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Leesburg man on Wednesday after investigating a drug-related death from the summer. Detectives said they began investigating a home located at 4100 Holly Hill in Lady Lake back in June when they found a 38-year-old man dead.
WESH
Central Florida parents warn others after 2-year-old son's tragic drowning death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's an alarming statistic: the leading killer of children younger than age four is drowning. A local first responder is working to prevent these untimely deaths after his own toddler died by drowning. "Losing a child is never something that any parent ever should go through...
WESH
I-95 northbound closed in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — An early morning crash created major backups for those in Volusia County. Interstate 95 was shut down for drivers heading north through Volusia County, with the crash being in the area of mile marker 239. Around 8 a.m., one lane was opened so drivers could...
leesburg-news.com
Jealous girlfriend allegedly starts fight with another woman in Leesburg
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she allegedly started a fight with another woman she accused of talking to a man. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Mike Street shortly after midnight Nov. 8, when they received a call that 32-year-old Renisha Annette Wallace had attacked two women.
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
click orlando
Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Comments / 0