Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
Granado is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving night, HPD said.
Thanksgiving day massacre: Ex-husband goes on shooting rampage in Houston home leaving 2 dead, 2 injured
A shooting at a Houston neighborhood left two adults dead and two others with injuries. The surviving victims, including a teenager, were transported to the hospital.
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking person inside residence with his ex-wife in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man has been shot and killed after he attacked someone who then opened fire on him during an altercation involving his ex-wife, authorities say. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place Friday night in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane. Deputies were called...
KHOU
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
proclaimerscv.com
Man in Houston, Texas Burst Into a Home, Kills His Ex-Wife and Another Man, Injures 2 Others After Celebrating Thanksgiving
A man in Houston, Texas burst into a home and killed his ex-wife and another man while two other persons got injured after they celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday night. A 38-year-old man in Houston, Texas burst into a home and killed his wife. Police authorities said that another man also died in the shooting incident while the other two individuals got injured and are still in the hospital. The shooting happened after the victims celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday night.
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freeway
November 26, 2022 - A woman driver was killed early Saturday morning after going the wrong way on two different Houston freeways. A Harris County Constable saw her going the wrong way on the Hardy Toll Road and tried to get her attention by driving alongside on the opposite side of the freeway, in the correct direction.
Woman shot to death in possible domestic violence incident in NW Harris County, deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman, who's said to be in her in her 20s, was allegedly visiting one of the units when a man shot her.
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened inside the car the two victims were found in after an alleged transaction.
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
Child custody exchange ends with 3 shot after woman's boyfriend opens fire on her ex, HPD says
The woman's new boyfriend pulled out a gun, shooting the ex-boyfriend, his mother, and his brother, police said. The suspects are still on the run.
Ohio-bound Southwest flight diverted to Arkansas after alleged assault onboard
Following an alleged assault midflight, a Southwest plane bound for Columbus, Ohio, was diverted to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday.
Texas Gas Station Clerk Opens Fire On Customer Who Broke Jar Of Salsa
Breanna Miranda was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kemah shooting left 17-year-old suspect and 55-year-old victim dead, deputies say
Deputies revealed on Wednesday the details of the Nov. 17 killing, which also involved the death of a 17-year-old suspect.
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run
HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man. The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
KSAT 12
Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
