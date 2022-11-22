ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascocita, TX

KHOU

HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
proclaimerscv.com

Man in Houston, Texas Burst Into a Home, Kills His Ex-Wife and Another Man, Injures 2 Others After Celebrating Thanksgiving

A man in Houston, Texas burst into a home and killed his ex-wife and another man while two other persons got injured after they celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday night. A 38-year-old man in Houston, Texas burst into a home and killed his wife. Police authorities said that another man also died in the shooting incident while the other two individuals got injured and are still in the hospital. The shooting happened after the victims celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday night.
KHOU

HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man. The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.
KSAT 12

Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
