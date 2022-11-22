A man in Houston, Texas burst into a home and killed his ex-wife and another man while two other persons got injured after they celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday night. A 38-year-old man in Houston, Texas burst into a home and killed his wife. Police authorities said that another man also died in the shooting incident while the other two individuals got injured and are still in the hospital. The shooting happened after the victims celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday night.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO