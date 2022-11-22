Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Local businesses receive boost through Small Business Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend celebrated all things local this weekend with Small Business Saturday. Drawing in shoppers with deals, promotions and giveaways, Howard Park hosted plenty of local favorites. It gave a boost to the local economy and an amazing opportunity to bring the community together,...
22 WSBT
South Bend Motor Speedway announces 2023 schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Motor Speedway announced their 2023 schedule on November 23. In a Facebook post, they said that keeping was in the best interest of the community. “Kevin and Brandy have spent countless hours talking about the future of the South Bend Motor...
22 WSBT
La Porte Santa Parade
Usually, the big man with a white beard and red suit shimmies down the chimney, but later today, he's shimmying down a parade route!. On Saturday, November 26, the La Porte Santa Parade will step off at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET. It's an annual parade that attracts residents and...
22 WSBT
South Bend Firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A big thank you tonight to our first responders who continue to help make our area safe. Although many could not be with family tonight, there was still plenty of turkey to be passed around. WSBT stopped by a South Bend Fire Department for their...
22 WSBT
American Cornhole Organization tournament in South Bend
More than 400 people from over 19 states are competing this weekend in South Bend. It's for the American Cornhole Organization tournament at the Century Center. Cornhole is a mixture between shuffleboard and horseshoes. The goal is to toss the 1-pound bag into the holes on the board 27 feet...
22 WSBT
5 year old killed in Elkhart crash
Elkhart, Ind. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a truck in Elkhart. It happened around 5:30 Friday afternoon on Cassopolis Street, just north of Grove. Details are very limited, but investigators said the child was trying to cross the street and was with other juveniles at the time.
22 WSBT
Specialist Four Allan Persicke of Benton Harbor
Tonight, we honor Specialist Four Allan Persicke of Benton Harbor. Persicke was a Medical Corpsman in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was killed while serving his country in Vietnam in 1969. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice, Allan Persicke.
22 WSBT
Hope Ministries provides Thanksgiving meals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Dozens of volunteers in South Bend came together to spend their Thanksgiving serving food to those in need. More than 600 meals were delivered by Hope Ministries to people across the area. Around 200 meals were also served on-site at the shelter this afternoon.
22 WSBT
Support indie bookstores this Small Business Saturday at Brain Lair Books
This Small Business Saturday will be one for the books!. WSBT 22 takes you to one local bookstore. Brain Lair Books, 1005 Portage Ave., will be open 10-5 p.m. There will be goodies for the kids, gift bags and deals on books and signed copies of books. To learn more...
22 WSBT
28th Annual Sweet Potato Pie Contest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — WUBS held their 28th annual Sweet Potato Pie Contest today. There were 9 distinguished “taste testers”, including South Bend Mayor James Mueller, to find who has the best sweet potato pie in the area. 12 slices of pie were entered in this...
22 WSBT
Gift of Lights kicks off at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Potawatomi Zoo is opening its Gift of Lights tonight. The event will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 18th. You can enjoy a wonderland of lights and seasonal activities, including an opportunity to meet Santa. Admission for adults is $11 and...
22 WSBT
Ice skating season begins at Howard Park
The Winter Open kicked off the ice skating season Friday. "I'm trying to get better," said Alexandria Borrego, a skater on the ice Friday. "I'm decent, trying to get better," said Borrego's cousin T.J. Borkowski, who was skating with her at the park. But before all of this is ready...
22 WSBT
Black Friday shopping kicks off holiday traditions
The excitement of holiday shopping on Black Friday is back in full swing. Thousands have been out shopping all day, telling us this year feels a little more normal than last. Black Friday has transformed into more of a weekend marathon instead of just a one-day sprint. But this hasn't...
22 WSBT
Faith Mission of Elkhart feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Many mouths were fed this Thanksgiving thanks to Faith Mission of Elkhart. Residents and community members got a free holiday meal this morning. For those in need, today's free meal from Faith Mission in Elkhart meant the world to them. Volunteers of all ages came...
22 WSBT
Three in hospital after early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in South Bend. This happened in the 2800 block of West Calvert Street around 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims received immediate aid...
22 WSBT
Wortham family tradition: Feeding families in time of need
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A lot of work goes into organizing Thanksgiving dinner just for your own family. But imagine feeding an entire community. The Wortham family recognized that others needed help four years ago. Since then, a pandemic and inflation has made that need grow even more. So,...
22 WSBT
Elkhart child died in accident just hours before her sixth birthday
An Elkhart family is grieving Saturday as they mourn the loss of five-year-old Jayleighana Mathenia . She was killed Friday after being hit by a truck while trying to cross the road. Police say the vehicle involved was a Ford F-250 going northbound in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street...
22 WSBT
One man dead in Saturday morning crash
One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Elkhart County. The driver, Michael Scott Grant of Elkhart, was heading eastbound on County Road 4 near County Road 109 before 7:30 a.m. Saturday when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Grant was pronounced dead at...
22 WSBT
No. 1 ND Women's Soccer bested by No. 2 UNC in Elite Eight
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The No. 1 Irish Women's Soccer team entered Saturday night outscoring their opponents 11-0 thru the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame faced its biggest challenge yet facing No. 2 North Carolina for an opportunity to reach the College Cup (Final Four).
22 WSBT
Marcus Freeman shares what he's thankful for this Thanksgiving
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Prior to heading to Los Angeles to face No. 6 USC, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame spent Thanksgiving in South Bend with the entire team and their families. Following the meal Thursday night, they made their way out west. Earlier this week, WSBT 22...
