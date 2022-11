Bemidji, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team overcame an early 15-point deficit to Bemidji State for their first win of the season on Tuesday night. Minnesota Crookston improves to 1-4 (1-0 NSIC), while BSU falls to 2-1 (0-1 NSIC). The win for the Golden Eagles...

