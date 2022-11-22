Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Arab Fan Goes on Tirade, says Israeli Journalist ‘Not Welcome’ at World Cup in Qatar
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi on Sunday posted footage of an exchange at the World Cup in Qatar in which an Arab fan hurled insults at him, including the charge that he is “not welcome” at the soccer tournament. During the incident, a clearly disgruntled Vardi, who is the...
The Jewish Press
Trudeau’s Conservative Rival Promises Moving Canadian Embassy to Jerusalem
MP Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition in parliament, pledged this week that if he is elected prime minister, he will act to move the Canadian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Makor Rishon reported on Friday. Poilievre spoke at the House of...
The Jewish Press
How Israel Lets Palestinian Authority Get Free Power While Taking Over Land
(Israel Hayon via JNS) I have driven down the long, winding road between Neve Tzuf and Ofarim in the western Binyamin region countless times. It is one of the most beautiful routes in the country. This time, however, was different. Instead of enjoying the incredible, breathtaking view of the Binyamin hills, I spent it looking at electricity poles. They carried signs that I had never noticed before: The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock and the universal symbol for high voltage, a lightning bolt. Underneath the image, in English and Arabic, were the words “Jerusalem District Electric Company” (JDECO).
The Jewish Press
Syrian Sources: Israel Has Not Attacked Damascus in Weeks Due to Newly Deployed Iranian Air Defense Systems
Syrian opposition sources report that in recent weeks there has been a decrease in the scope of Israeli attacks in the Damascus area, despite several Iranian cargo planes landing at Damascus International Airport every week. These sources point to two Iranian “Bavar-373” air defense systems as the reason behind this recent decrease in attacks.
The Jewish Press
Summing Up his Year in Office Bennett Praises Mainly Mansour Abbas
Say what you will about Israel’s former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, his depiction of his year in office is surprisingly frank. Maybe that’s why it will surely infuriate many of his voters who handed him the opportunity to lead a right-wing policy, as per his stated agenda and countless promises, and received instead a militant anti-settlements and pro-Arab government that, had it been permitted to serve out its four years, would have inflicted an irreparable damage on their hopes and principles.
The Jewish Press
Arab Activist Admits, Hebron Soldier was Provoked for Video
A video of an Israeli soldier in Hebron assaulting an anti-Israel activist was deliberately instigated, and more provocations are coming, a prominent Palestinian Authority activist admitted in exclusive comments to Tazpit Press Service. Two soldiers were suspended by the IDF after they were filmed hitting and taunting two radical leftwing...
The Jewish Press
Hundreds Pay Last Respects to Israeli Terror Victim
Hundreds of Israelis came to pay their last respects to Tedsa Teshuma on Sunday. Teshuma was killed in one of the twin bombings of Jerusalem bus stops, last week. The 50-year-old Teshuma, who immigrated from Ethiopia 21 ago, is survived by his wife and six children. He fought for his life after suffering severe head injuries but died on Saturday at Jerusalem’s Shaarei Zedek Medical Center.
The Jewish Press
I Became a Jew in Jerusalem and Hebron
Once my bar mitzvah was behind me, I was free to choose my own Jewish path. My parents, children of immigrants from Russia and Romania, exemplified assimilation. They neither denied their Jewish identity nor expressed it, except to light Hanukkah candles and give me holiday gifts. My cousins and friends, like me, were “non-Jewish Jews.” Israel, born after we were, was not part of our lives.
The Jewish Press
CyberWars: Iran Blames Israel for Fars News Agency Hack
Iran has blamed foreign countries, including Israel, for a cyber attack on its semi-official Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, AFP reported on Saturday. Fars said in a statement posted to Telegram that its website was disrupted on Friday by a “complex...
The Jewish Press
Iranians Hacked Security Footage of Jerusalem Bombing
The Israeli Military Censor on Thursday cleared for publication that Iranian hackers managed to obtain security footage of Wednesday’s Jerusalem terror attack and post it online. Further details about the hack remain under a gag order. The footage was posted on the Telegram account of a hacker group called...
The Jewish Press
‘No Problem with Having a Halachic State’
Israel Hayom) The return of the right to power in the recent Israeli elections is “a badge of honor for the [national religious] sector and proves that this is what the public wants,” according to Rabbi Haim Drukman, one of the most influential figures in the national-religious sector.
The Jewish Press
The Forgotten Friendship: Israel and the Soviet Bloc: Part II: Soviet Rational For Supporting Zionism
*Editor’s Note: This is the second installment in a new series of articles from Alex Grobman, PhD. The Soviets supported the establishment of Israel for several reasons: the Jews were anti-British, they were in the frontlines of the armed “anti-colonial struggle,” and Russia wanted to play an active role in the Middle East. Furthermore, her southern flank was becoming more vulnerable to increasing East-West tensions; there was concern that the West would control oil from the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.
The Jewish Press
IDF Suspends Soldiers Who Responded to Relentless Harassment by Anarchists in Hebron
A leftist slogan I agree wholeheartedly with is “The occupation corrupts.” It makes perfect sense that when the army, whose job it is to go to war against our enemies and kill them, is put in charge of maintaining a bizarre system involving three different sovereign authorities and about two million civilians––a mission that requires the skillset of an experienced policeman and not a 19-year-old soldier––things are bound to go wrong fast. Of course, the left’s solution is to hand over the “occupied territory” to a terrorist state, while I believe the area should be annexed, thus ending the “occupation.”
The Jewish Press
Report: IDF Suspended Jenin Operation after Terrorists Released Tiran Fero’s Body
Last week, the IDF prepared to launch a large-scale arrest operation in Jenin, following the killing of Tiran Fero and the abduction of his body, and the plan remained in place after the body had been returned, having been approved by the brigade commander, the division commander and the chief of the Central Command. A final meeting to approve the plan was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, chaired by the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, but on Thursday evening he canceled the meeting and decided, to drop the operation, for the time being, Kan 11 reported Friday night.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Ancient Hebron: Part IV
“Afterwards Judah went forth with his brethren and attacked the Children of Esau… and (recaptured) Hebron (1 Maccabees 5:65)”. In 70 CE (circa) the Romans destroyed the Temple, and things were not looking good for the Jewish people! Although the Jewish people had miraculously survived enslavement in Egypt and conquest by the Assyrians, Babylonians, Edomites (Descendants of Esau), and Hellenic Greeks, contemporary observers assumed that this time, the Jews would not survive as a distinct nation and would assimilate into the larger Roman population. However, once again G-d had other plans!
The Jewish Press
Like Freud, are we in Denial about Danger of Antisemitism?
Why didn’t Sigmund Freud leave Vienna until it was almost too late? He knew what was happening to his Jewish colleagues in Germany after the Nazis took power. Nevertheless, the great man refused to depart his beloved city of dreams—and of his pioneering dream interpretations—even after Nazi Germany absorbed Austria in 1938.
The Jewish Press
Whoopi Goldberg: Labeling Hamas, Taliban as Terror Groups ‘Depends On Who You Talk To’
Television personality Whoopi Goldberg is under fire following comments in which she appeared to question the categorization of the Taliban and Hamas as terrorist organizations. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” when one of the show’s other hosts, Sara Haines, noted how U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has compared Israel...
The Jewish Press
Meet the Yamas
Members of the South Yamas special forces counter-terrorist unit seen during a military training operation in southern Israel. The Yamas unit is attached to the Israeli Border Police, but a direct subordinate to the Shin Bet. They are known for their undercover counter-terrorist operations conducted in civilian Arab disguise.
