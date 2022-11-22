Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
KARE
Grow with KARE: How to care for your holiday cactus
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Judging from your pictures posted on the Grow with KARE Facebook page, you all are loving your holiday cacti right about now. And for good reason… they are gorgeous!. They are relatively easy to take care of with a few simple tips. They are...
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
The 'Grinch' returns to Children's Theatre Company
MINNEAPOLIS — A Christmas classic is back at the Children's Theatre Company for the holiday season, as the Grinch makes his return to the Twin Cities. Children's Theatre Company first commissioned "Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in 1994. This will be the 10th time the show has been presented at the theatre. For the fifth time, Children's Theatre Company member Reed Sigmund will take on the title role.
Shop small, local this Saturday in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — It's that time of year again to fuel up on leftover turkey sandwiches and head out to shop small and local for this year's Small Business Saturday. Whether it's the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or a little something for yourself, check out the list below for deals and events happening Nov. 26 across the Twin Cities metro.
Some Minnesotans skip malls, shop secondhand Black Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions across the country will hit store and shop online sales on Black Friday in hopes of locking down deals of the season. But some in Minnesota took an antique approach to the day of discounts, skipping the mall for vintage stores instead.Inside Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, customers searched for unique gifts that only a secondhand shop would offer."I like the added challenge. Anyone can look in a circular or look online and see what's on sale, but in these little vintage shops you never know what you're going to find," said Alex Klute.The National Retail Federation...
Wright County Journal Press
Final update: Seymour the giant pumpkin completes its journey
Annie Klodd and Julie Weisenhorn, Extension horticulture educators — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. October 7: The day had arrived at last. After spending 17 weeks in the cozy pumpkin patch, Seymour the giant pumpkin was cut loose from its vine. Along with the many Arb visitors looking on, we held our breath as Arb staff guided Seymour onto the pallet and set it gently in pumpkin volunteer Steve Eckman’s pick-up truck.
North St. Paul woman's grassroots project grows into an annual holiday helping hand
NORTH ST PAUL, Minnesota — In Rachel Thompson's front yard in North St Paul, a Christmas tree is already set up with ornaments and lights. But among the decorations, the tree is covered in paper tags holding holiday wishes. For example, a 7-year-old boy is hoping for a monster...
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
MSP parking rates to increase in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — Travelers will soon see an increase in daily parking prices at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after the Metropolitan Airports Commissions (MAC) recently approved new rates. The new pricing includes a $2 increase in daily parking at Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and at the Quick Ride Ramp. There...
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
Black Friday shopping begins, as inflation concerns linger
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns across the country, including the Mall of America, where shoppers were lined up outside ahead of the mall's scheduled 7 a.m. opening. "We are trying to beat the rush, enjoy some of the deals, spend time...
mprnews.org
40 years ago, massive Thanksgiving fire destroyed a block of downtown Minneapolis
It started late on Thanksgiving Day, 1982 — Nov. 25, to be exact. Forty years ago today. Flames erupted from the vacant former Donaldson's Department Store building in downtown Minneapolis and quickly spread to the upper floors of the adjacent 16-story Northwestern National Bank building. “It started in the...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Nov. 26, 2022
Last Saturday Mathias Berens collected for St. Mark’s church over $700 pew rent, and on Sunday a fourth as much more, making a total of nearly $1,000. This amount in addition to the sums paid during the past year to the same account speaks well for the liberality and prosperity of the parish.
Poinsettias return to Lynde's Greenhouse following deliberately-set fire
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Poinsettias add cheer to the holiday season."I like the different colors. I think it adds to your décor," said Jeanine Gill, a longtime Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery shopper.They're often gifted as a sign of goodwill among friends and family."Something we all can celebrate as a tradition every year," said Gill.When fire severely damaged Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in early October, the business got a goodwill response in a time of need. The flowering plants were rescued and relocated. Less than two months later, they're back and being sold in the garden center."They're doing as well as can...
More than 100 waterfowl found dead on Waseca lake
WASECA, Minn. — The city of Waseca says more than 100 waterfowl were found dead on Loon Lake Sunday, all of which are suspected of suffering from disease. A Facebook post from the city said officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were first made aware of the deaths on Nov. 20. Samples from the birds were collected and sent to the lab for testing, but local wildlife experts say they suspect the birds all died from disease. At this point, it's unclear if the more than 100 Canadian geese and 25 mallard ducks suffered from the avian flu.
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Minnesota family has much to be thankful for 1 year after Thanksgiving home explosion
LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0