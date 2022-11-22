‘There May Be No Light for a Very Long Time': Ukrainians Face a Massive Test of Survival This Winter

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei was found dead on Saturday in what the ministry described as a “sudden” passing with few other details. “A bright, large-scale personality who has become a significant part of not only Belarusian, but also global diplomatic history,” the ministry wrote in a follow-up tweet. “This loss is irreparable. Minister Makei will forever remain in our hearts.” It was unclear how or where Makei, 64, died. He became foreign minister in 2012 after years of serving in various advisory roles to President Alexander Lukashenko, including as his chief of staff. Makei was set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week in Minsk, Belarus’ capital, according to The Washington Post.Read it at The Washington Post

