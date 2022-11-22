Read full article on original website
Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey teases more original characters returning in the new sequel
Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey has revealed 2024's sequel will reunite her character with some familiar faces. Back as Frances 'Baby' Houseman for the first time since the late '80s, this movie will find her at the upscale resort of Kellerman's once again – the location of the original.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special rights the movies' biggest wrong
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Mantis is a pretty big deal in Marvel Comics. Before she became a Guardian of the Galaxy, Pom Klementieff's character was a card-carrying member of the Avengers, as well as a bride of Kang at one point. And surprisingly enough, she even appeared in a DC Justice League comic too, thinly disguised as a character named Willow.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
21 Non-MCU Marvel Characters Who Could Return In The Multiverse Saga
Don't call it a comeback for these potential multiverse MCU appearances...
Deliciously Wicked Villain roles
They are often more interesting to watch, and fun to play!. Pam Ferris/Emma Thompson as Mrs Trunchbull in Matilda. Angelica Huston as the Grand High Witch in The Witches. Glenn Close as Alex Forrest / Cruella De Vil in Fatal Attraction / 101 Dalmations. Faye Dunaway as Milady / Joan...
Cody Rigsby's Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And Embarrassing
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
ET star Henry Thomas opens up on "struggle" after movie's success
ET the Extra-Terrestrial child actor Henry Thomas has openly discussed his struggles after Steven Spielberg's movie became a monster hit. Four decades since the iconic alien visited Elliott Taylor (an 11-year-old Thomas) in California – setting in motion one of the most enchanting adventures in cinematic history – the star got chatting about his attempts to escape the movie's long shadow.
Wednesday's Luis Guzmán talks on-screen chemistry with Catherine Zeta-Jones
Wednesday star Luis Guzmán has talked about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor, who plays Gomez in the spinoff to The Addams Family, praised the Morticia actress when speaking exclusively with Digital Spy. "It was great. I thought we had a really good bond with each...
Zorro's Antonio Banderas wants Spider-Man star to take over in future reboot
Antonio Banderas has said he wants Spider-Man star Tom Holland to take over as Zorro in a future reboot. Starring as the titular Zorro in 1998's The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 sequel The Legend of Zorro, Banderas said he would like the Marvel star to take over the role after starring with him in Uncharted.
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 8
It’s a shame Ruby’s friendship with Stacey was ruined, that was my favourite part about the character. Ethel is a legend! One of the funniest characters to grace EE's screens. I also wanted to vote for Patrick Trueman. Terry Raymond - what an underrated and forgotten character. It...
Black Panther 2 writer explains reason behind surprise Wakanda Forever return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. The writer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has explained the reasoning behind a surprise character return in the film. In the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe feature, Killmonger (Michael B Jordan), the villain from the first film, returned in a brief cameo when Shuri (Letitia Wright) visited the Ancestral Plane.
John Wick spin-off is bringing back another original star
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum star Anjelica Huston is bringing The Director to spin-off Ballerina. This thrilling casting news arrived via The Hollywood Reporter, with director Len Wiseman (Underworld) currently rolling the cameras for Ana De Armas's kickass debut as the assassin Rooney. Shay Hatten (Rebel Moon) and Emerald...
Hypothetically but perhaps not unrealistically Jonathan Van-Tam in the jungle?
There are no reports of his possible inclusion in IAC but he might be looking at roles in the future. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11473223/Call-Covid-chief-Jonathan-Van-Tam-lines-role-BBCs-Midwives.html yes in the Daily Mail so it must be right lol (said sarcastically). JVT heavily involved in the covid situation too but would people be so antagonistic if he...
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 - Potential Spoilers/Discussion
Rumour has it that Season 15 is set to premiere on VH1 on 6th January (to coincide with RuPaul's new album Black Butta). It should be released outside of the US on WOW Presents Plus exclusively (so sadly no more Netflix). If the date is correct, the cast ru-veal is...
EE - Will we get any surprise returns over the festive season?
Please don't tell me it's only going to be Ricky to tie in with Janine's exit. Hopefully we get an unconfirmed surprise return. The Christmas eve surprise return is a bitbif a tradition now. This year I wouldn't be surprised if they try and reunite the Carter's before Mick leaves....
EE is fantastic at the moment. We just really need some dynamic older characters
Watching EE classic episodes and it struck me how much I miss the dynamic of older characters. Frank, Pat, Peggy, Roy were prob peak EE characters for me. Roy especially was so underrated. He was fantastic and really a part of the shows DNA in its heyday. Terry and Irene...
It's been a decent series: a matt finish would put the gloss on it.
One of the problems with the fact that these days we know weeks beforehand who is going in is that it allows more time to review the list and think "most of these are scraping the bottom of the barrel". I must admit that I felt that way about this year's crop: they seemed to have blown the whole budget on Boy George and Mike Tindall. Then, a few days before it started came the game-changing announcement that Matt Hancock MP would be joining as a late entrant.
The timeless child confusion
I remember there was a fob watch the doctor stored in the tardis with if I’m not mistaken, old memories stored from before being the doctor in Gallifrey that clears up the timeless child storyline. I thought it’d be explained in the finale but it kind of just got forgotten about.
Indiana Jones boss reflects on fourth movie's poor reception
LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy has reflected on the poor reception for The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The fourth film in the Indiana Jones franchise, released in 2008, was critically maligned upon its release, with many deeming it inferior to the original classic trilogy. Speaking to Empire Magazine as part...
