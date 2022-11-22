ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Manston asylum centre now empty after weeks of controversy

By Diane Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWSTe_0jJecJ1C00
Covered-up entrance at Manston asylum centre in Kent Photograph: Andy Aitchison/The Guardian

Manston asylum centre, the troubled Home Office site in Kent where people arriving in the UK in small boats were taken for initial checks, is completely empty.

Just a few weeks ago about 4,000 arrivals were placed there by the Home Office, almost three times the maximum 1,600 capacity of the tented site near Ramsgate.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said on Tuesday: “Manston by design is meant to be a temporary holding facility, where people are processed before moving on – normally, fairly quickly. Obviously there were immediate challenges, particularly after the attack at the other centre , which caused numbers to spike. So you would expect numbers to be relatively low on a daily basis as people are moved through quickly.”

The Public and Commercial Services Union and the charity Detention Action, two of the organisations bringing a legal challenge about conditions at Manston, welcomed the news.

James Wilson, the deputy director of Detention Action, said: “The home secretary has only taken steps to address her serious failures at Manston after our urgent legal challenge and widespread, public condemnation. Potentially thousands of people may be legally entitled to compensation for their mistreatment at Manston and we are calling for an independent inquiry into conditions at the facility to be held.”

Paul O’Connor of the PCS said: “The conditions at Manston that refugees and our members have had to endure recently have been a disgrace. We are pleased that the home secretary has been forced to respond to our concerns, but we should not have needed to resort to the threat of legal action before they were addressed.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

The news comes after a series of controversies at the site including claims of drug-selling by guards , outbreaks of infectious diseases such as diphtheria , the stranding of asylum seekers in central London after their release from Manston, and the death of an asylum seeker placed there on Saturday.

The office of the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has confirmed it is investigating the death of the man, who arrived in the UK on a small boat on 12 November. His details have not yet been released and it is understood the Home Office is still trying to contact his next of kin.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has received a referral from the Home Office about the death. but said on Tuesday it could not investigate. An IOPC spokesperson said: “The IOPC does not have the jurisdiction to investigate enforcement functions being carried out where persons are held in detention centres under the Immigration and Asylum Act (1999).”

The Kent coroner has confirmed receipt of a referral about the case and is in the early stages of investigating it.

Human rights campaigners have raised concerns that the man who died was being held unlawfully at Manston at the time of his death. Small boat arrivals who are taken to Manston are supposed to be held there for only 24 hours. In exceptional circumstances this can be extended to five days, but the man arrived on 12 November and died on 19 November.

The campaign group Action Against Detention and Deportations expressed concern that he was held “far longer than the legal limit of 24 hours”. A spokesperson for the group said: “This first death was entirely foreseeable. There is copious evidence that Manston is not fit for human habitation and falls far below even minimum standards for accommodation, healthcare and safeguarding.”

The Red Cross was carrying out a pilot project to support newly arrived asylum seekers on small boats at nearby Western Jet Foil two days a week from August until early October. It is understood it has raised concerns with the Home Office about both Western Jet Foil and Manston.

According to evidence from the Scottish Refugee Council to the independent commission of inquiry into asylum provision in Scotland published earlier this month, 142 asylum seekers lost their lives in the UK between April 2016 and August 2022.

Emma Ginn, the director of the charity Medical Justice, which works to support the health of people in immigration detention, said: “The home secretary has been warned repeatedly that detaining vulnerable people beyond the 24-hour lawful limit in the terrible conditions at Manston has been harmful, putting thousands of men, women and children’s health at risk. So many questions and concerns about healthcare provision remain unanswered.”

Maddie Harris, of the Humans for Rights Network, said: “Unaccompanied children who have recently been held in Manston have shared details with us of the appalling lack of medical care they were subjected to whilst held there.

“One child told us that two weeks ago whilst held there, he witnessed a person’s health deteriorating to the extent that he thought he was going to die. He and others held there told the guards repeatedly that this man was very sick and needed an ambulance immediately.

“He told us that for almost two days they did not call for an ambulance, despite him and many others screaming for help for the guards to do this. He was eventually rushed to hospital by ambulance.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
The Independent

Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions

Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Vice

‘Brother, Help Me’: People Are Losing Limbs in Europe’s Forgotten Migrant Crisis

The news was so distressing it stopped the man in his tracks. His brother-in-law was lying in a Lithuanian hospital after having one of his legs amputated, while all five toes on his remaining leg had been removed due to frostbite. The brother-in-law, 25, did not receive treatment in time after fracturing his leg while running in the swampy forests of northeastern Europe as he and other migrants tried to pass through.
The Guardian

The Guardian

512K+
Followers
117K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy