PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -The Lehigh women's basketball team suffered an 84-61 loss at Drexel Tuesday night. Drexel improved to 3-1, while the Mountain Hawks fell to 2-3. Drexel's Maura Hendrixson opened the scoring 21 seconds into the game, and the Dragons would never lose control of the lead for the final 39 minutes.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO