Read full article on original website
Related
Best blazer dress
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blazer dresses exude sexy sophistication by blending the strong silhouette of business attire with delicate elements such as satin detailing. They are an excellent go-to as the weather cools and can effortlessly transition from day to night with the right accessories.
Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry, if you know where to look, it’s still possible to get great deals on products ranging from espresso machines to Nerf guns that will arrive in time for Christmas.
Fresh vs. Faux? The holiday decor foliage decision
It’s time to deck the halls, the walls, the windows and of course the Christmas tree. But before you do that, you need to answer the question that often sparks some holiday decor debate – fresh or faux foliage?. WGN News Now spoke to Kelli Gillespie and Mei...
Tips for choosing the best mantel decor for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A mantel is the perfect spot for holiday decor, whether you’re lining up a row of stockings or decking it out with garlands. But with so many decorating options, picking the best mantel decor for the holidays can seem daunting.
Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?. It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your wife a high-end Christmas gift can be especially difficult because of the deluge of advertisements and sales around the holidays. Navigating the minefield of family obligations during the holiday season only adds stress to the task.
Best chunky knit blanket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thrown over the back of a couch or the end of a bed, chunky knit blankets add an effortlessly chic touch. Looking rustic yet stylish, they’re great for all kinds of uses, from covering armchairs to simply keeping cozy.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0