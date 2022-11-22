ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

AAA: 265,000 people in West Virginia expected to travel for Thanksgiving

By Isaac Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeBA7_0jJebfCr00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than 265,000 people in West Virginia are expected to travel more than 50 miles from their homes for Thanksgiving, according to a report from AAA.

They say travel is at around 98% of what the travel forecast was in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide.

Volunteers serve drive-thru-style Thanksgiving feast in Boone County, West Virginia

With 91% of West Virginians driving to their destinations, they will also be facing higher gas prices, which AAA says are around 30 cents more than in 2021 in the Mountain State. The national gas price currently is $3.66, and the average in West Virginia is $3.55.

AAA expects around 17,830 West Virginians will take to the skies to make it to their destinations. They say this is a 7% increase from 2021.

The largest increase is bus, trains and other modes of transportation. They are expecting around 5,349 residents to use these methods. This is up more than 20% from 2021.

AAA gives the worst times to travel using a vehicle during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time
11/23/22 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Before 8 a.m., after 8 p.m.
11/24/22 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 6 p.m.
11/25/22 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.
11/26/22 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m.
11/27/22 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.
Table Courtesy: AAA
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

WV is the second most Black Friday obsessed state

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia is obsessed with Black Friday. How obsessed? Well, our state ranks second most obsessed in all 50 states, so that obsessed. The Black Friday research, carried out by fashion experts at Boohoo examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in Black Friday. These terms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WVNS

Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when Covid relief funds end

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to data the West Virginia Center for Policy and Budget released in 2020. For every available childcare provider, more than three children are waiting. Like those in most industries, Beckley daycare providers said, since the pandemic, finding […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia travel plaza renovations announced by Gov. Justice

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday, November 18, 2022, new plans to renovate the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas. The West Virginia Parkways Authority officially approved the plans at their meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas will be closed beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, to begin demolition and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

AG Morrisey reminds public to be cautious during shopping holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wanted to remind shoppers to use caution, shop wisely and protect their personal information as the holiday shopping comes along with Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. “Whether you choose to physically go to stores or shop online, always remember the holiday season also brings out […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Catholicism numbers in West Virginia see steady decline

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is long known for its deep-rooted Christian values. Christians make up an overwhelming majority at nearly 80 percent. Catholics, however, make up about 8 percent of all people who identify as religious in West Virginia. The divide is drastic, but this has always been the case. When coal towns […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia named top 10 state with friendliest neighbors

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, led by kindness.org revealed the states with the kindest neighbors in America and West Virginia is on the list! The study included asking 10,000 people, from all 50 states, which kind acts they would do for their neighbors. Overall, the study revealed a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Thanksgiving week to be heaviest Interstate traffic of the year

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Officials for the West Virginia Parkways Authority are expecting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday to be two of the heaviest traffic days on the West Virginia Turnpike. Traffic from Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, through Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, is expected to be about 730,000 vehicles. “Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Workforce WV hosting statewide job fair December

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — WorkForce West Virginia announced the next in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Employers and job seekers are encouraged to attend the virtual event on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. “We have seen unprecedented turnouts at the past two Statewide Virtual Job […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia Navigator holds Open Enrollment workshop

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 10th Annual Open Enrollment period for healthcare is currently open. To help assist people, West Virginia Navigator held their own open enrollment event at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Jeremy Smith is the program director of WV Navigator. He said people who do not have health insurance often need […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicks off Angel Tree Fundraiser

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicked off its annual Angel Tree Campaign with the Angel Tree Ceremony at Crossroads Mall on Thursday, November 18, 2022. Members of the community gathered at the atrium near Dick’s Sporting Goods and walked to the trees to place an angel ornament when the name of […]
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WVNS

AG Morrisey praises US appeals court ruling against horseracing rules act

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey supported the Friday 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling that found the Horseracing Integrity Safety Act wrong and unconstitutional. “Ensuring the health and safety of race horses remains important and we can do so in a manner that respects state sovereignty – a far […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WVNS

WV’s FCC broadband coverage map updated after Manchin’s efforts

Washington, DC, (WVNS) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released updated broadband coverage maps for West Virginia Friday, November 18, 2022. These pre-production map updates come after years of Senator Manchin’s work urging the FCC to update their incorrect broadband coverage maps that determine how millions of dollars in funding to expand reliable, affordable broadband […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Miller Takes Part in QA

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — With Jim Justice’s time in the governor’s mansion coming to an end due to term limits, a new gubernatorial candidate is trying to get his message out. The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee held the first of its “Mountain State Candidate Series.” Gubernatorial candidate Chris Miller, son of Congresswoman Carol Miller, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy