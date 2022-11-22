AAA: 265,000 people in West Virginia expected to travel for Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than 265,000 people in West Virginia are expected to travel more than 50 miles from their homes for Thanksgiving, according to a report from AAA.

They say travel is at around 98% of what the travel forecast was in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide.

With 91% of West Virginians driving to their destinations, they will also be facing higher gas prices, which AAA says are around 30 cents more than in 2021 in the Mountain State. The national gas price currently is $3.66, and the average in West Virginia is $3.55.

AAA expects around 17,830 West Virginians will take to the skies to make it to their destinations. They say this is a 7% increase from 2021.

The largest increase is bus, trains and other modes of transportation. They are expecting around 5,349 residents to use these methods. This is up more than 20% from 2021.

AAA gives the worst times to travel using a vehicle during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time 11/23/22 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Before 8 a.m., after 8 p.m. 11/24/22 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 6 p.m. 11/25/22 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m. 11/26/22 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 11/27/22 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m. Table Courtesy: AAA

