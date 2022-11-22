ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Subcommittee OKs $230K for Excess Asphalt Costs

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The finance subcommittee on Tuesday authorized the transfer of $230,000 from the Public Works Stabilization Account to the Department of Public Services for inflated costs of liquid asphalt. "This year was a little crazy in terms of costs, expenses, as we have seen over and over,"...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Passport to Downtown Pittsfield Seeks to Support Small Businesses

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a "Passport to Downtown Pittsfield" event in an effort to support local businesses. "For downtown Pittsfield Inc. it really is our goal right now to bring shoppers downtown and have them purchase things in the small businesses really that's what the day is about," Managing Director Rebecca Brien said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield's A.J. Enchill Appointed to Healey-Driscoll Transition Committee

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County will have representation on the Healey-Driscoll administration's transition committee that deals with the workforce and economy. Last week, it was announced that Pittsfield native A.J. Enchill, who is president and executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, is serving as co-chair of the "jobs and a flourishing economy for all" policy committee.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield COVID Rates Remain Low for Thanksgiving

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city for the most part remains on the downward trend from two fall COVID-19 surges as the region enters the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council that Pittsfield is recovering from two fall surges. He did remind the panel of last year's holiday surge that pushed the city into the red zone and said residents should always be thinking about protecting themselves.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Annual Food Drive

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City of North Adams is holding their annual food drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This year's drive will seek to re-stock the shelves of the Northern Berkshire Interfaith Action Initiative's Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry, located at 43 Eagle Street in North Adams.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Humane Society's Catwalk Boutique Reopens in Lenox

LENOX, Mass. — The Catwalk Boutique in Lenox opened on Nov. 17 in its newest location at 51 Church St. It's the third time this Berkshire Humane Society benefit store has opened since 2018. The new space is on the main street so it has plenty of light unlike...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

December Clark Art First Free Sundays

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute's First Sunday Free program continues on Sunday, Dec. 4, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 am–5 pm, along with a series of special activities from 1–4 pm. December's theme is "Celebration." The celebration-themed special programs...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Roller Coaster at Mass MoCA: EJ Hill Exhibit

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art's new exhibit "Brake Run Helix" has quickly became a museum favorite. "People seem pretty excited about it. It's been really fun. I love that so many people want to ride it. I think the fact that people are excited about roller coasters and this sort of idea of roller coasters resonates with a lot of people, not just with EJ and I. That's been really exciting," Mass MoCA curator Alexandra Foradas said.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

MCLA Professor to Launch New Book at Gallery 51

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A book launch will be held on Dec. 1 for Hannah Noel Haynes, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA), at Gallery 51. The book titled, "Deflective Whiteness: Co-opting Black and Latinx Identity Politics," from Ohio State University Press is...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williams Men's Hockey Tops Babson

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Connor Tobin scored in overtime Saturday to give the Williams College men's hockey team a 2-1 win over Babson. Henry Muller scored with an assist from Ethan Prout in the first period to give Williams a 1-0 lead. Evan Ruschil stopped 48 shots to earn the win...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy