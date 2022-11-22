Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Albany unemployment rate rises in October 2022.Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Cohoes Marketplace features soup and Christmas items.Raj GuleriaCohoes, NY
The Troy Resilience Project holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony.Raj GuleriaTroy, AL
Pittsfield Subcommittee OKs $230K for Excess Asphalt Costs
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The finance subcommittee on Tuesday authorized the transfer of $230,000 from the Public Works Stabilization Account to the Department of Public Services for inflated costs of liquid asphalt. "This year was a little crazy in terms of costs, expenses, as we have seen over and over,"...
Passport to Downtown Pittsfield Seeks to Support Small Businesses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a "Passport to Downtown Pittsfield" event in an effort to support local businesses. "For downtown Pittsfield Inc. it really is our goal right now to bring shoppers downtown and have them purchase things in the small businesses really that's what the day is about," Managing Director Rebecca Brien said.
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
Pittsfield's A.J. Enchill Appointed to Healey-Driscoll Transition Committee
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County will have representation on the Healey-Driscoll administration's transition committee that deals with the workforce and economy. Last week, it was announced that Pittsfield native A.J. Enchill, who is president and executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, is serving as co-chair of the "jobs and a flourishing economy for all" policy committee.
Pittsfield COVID Rates Remain Low for Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city for the most part remains on the downward trend from two fall COVID-19 surges as the region enters the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council that Pittsfield is recovering from two fall surges. He did remind the panel of last year's holiday surge that pushed the city into the red zone and said residents should always be thinking about protecting themselves.
North Adams Annual Food Drive
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City of North Adams is holding their annual food drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This year's drive will seek to re-stock the shelves of the Northern Berkshire Interfaith Action Initiative's Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry, located at 43 Eagle Street in North Adams.
Berkshire Humane Society's Catwalk Boutique Reopens in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — The Catwalk Boutique in Lenox opened on Nov. 17 in its newest location at 51 Church St. It's the third time this Berkshire Humane Society benefit store has opened since 2018. The new space is on the main street so it has plenty of light unlike...
December Clark Art First Free Sundays
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute's First Sunday Free program continues on Sunday, Dec. 4, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 am–5 pm, along with a series of special activities from 1–4 pm. December's theme is "Celebration." The celebration-themed special programs...
Roller Coaster at Mass MoCA: EJ Hill Exhibit
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art's new exhibit "Brake Run Helix" has quickly became a museum favorite. "People seem pretty excited about it. It's been really fun. I love that so many people want to ride it. I think the fact that people are excited about roller coasters and this sort of idea of roller coasters resonates with a lot of people, not just with EJ and I. That's been really exciting," Mass MoCA curator Alexandra Foradas said.
Series of Unexpected Moments: Making of The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Life has a lot of winding roads that lead to the unexpected. Sometimes little moments all come together to make a future that even you did not see coming. This is the case with the creation of The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. The folk rock band is...
MCLA Professor to Launch New Book at Gallery 51
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A book launch will be held on Dec. 1 for Hannah Noel Haynes, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA), at Gallery 51. The book titled, "Deflective Whiteness: Co-opting Black and Latinx Identity Politics," from Ohio State University Press is...
Williams Men's Hockey Tops Babson
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Connor Tobin scored in overtime Saturday to give the Williams College men's hockey team a 2-1 win over Babson. Henry Muller scored with an assist from Ethan Prout in the first period to give Williams a 1-0 lead. Evan Ruschil stopped 48 shots to earn the win...
