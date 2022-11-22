HT has risen from its all-time low of $3.70 on November 13 to its current price of $7.22. The corporation revealed a new brand identity and strategy for international growth. There has been a 24% increase in the value of Huobi Token (HT) during the last day. The price of one HT has risen from its all-time low of $3.70 on November 13 to its current price of $7.22. The values of cryptocurrency tokens have taken a beating in the last several weeks, after a period of volatility that began with a run on FTX and ended with the exchange filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

1 DAY AGO