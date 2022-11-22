Read full article on original website
Syscoin Price Prediction 2022 — Will SYS Hit $0.8 Soon?
Bullish SYS price prediction is $0.1974 to $0.7507. The SYS price will also reach $0.8 soon. SYS bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.1104. In Syscoin’s (SYS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about SYS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
The Top 3 Gainers in the Past 24 Hours – HT, DOGE and XRP
The top 3 gainers traded in the last 24 hours have been listed. Huobi Token (HT), Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP) are the gainers. Despite the bearish state, altcoins are possessing hikes in their prices. The List of top 3 gainers for the day as per CoinMarketCap. 1. Huobi Token...
Huobi Token (HT) Surges 24% Amid Recent Developments
HT has risen from its all-time low of $3.70 on November 13 to its current price of $7.22. The corporation revealed a new brand identity and strategy for international growth. There has been a 24% increase in the value of Huobi Token (HT) during the last day. The price of one HT has risen from its all-time low of $3.70 on November 13 to its current price of $7.22. The values of cryptocurrency tokens have taken a beating in the last several weeks, after a period of volatility that began with a run on FTX and ended with the exchange filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Hedera Network TVL Hits All-Time High of $100 Million
The company’s Q3 transfer volume climbed by 25%. The quarter’s major success for Hedera was hitting $100 million in TVL. After the horrific aftermath of the FTX exchange’s failure, the cryptocurrency market plummeted to lows not seen since the bear market of 2018. The Hedera project, which operates on the company’s patented Hashgraph technology, has continued to thrive despite this.
Whales Move Over 400 Million XRP Following Price Surge
The SEC action against Ripple is only one of several causes driving this uptick. 162.5 million XRP (about $65.1 million) were transferred by a whale. Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, XRP, is one of the few that has been increasing in value despite the general market downturn. The SEC action against Ripple is only one of several causes driving this uptick. Nonetheless, the case-related developments have prompted crypto whales to purchase additional XRP.
Kraken CEO Criticizes Binance’s Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves
Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency. CZ said he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community. Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, recently stormed out over Binance, calling the exchange’s proof of reserves useless due to the absence of “proof-of-liabilities.” The bankruptcy papers of FTX’s clients revealed that FTX had leased out a significant portion of their assets before the exchange’s insolvency. Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency and convince customers that their proof-of-reserves systems are sound as a direct consequence of this.
Crypto Asset Manager Bitwise Resubmits Bitcoin Futures ETF Proposal
The proposed fund would use a Cayman Islands-based wholly-owned subsidiary. The SEC has given the go-ahead to numerous Bitcoin futures ETFs. Bitwise, a leading cryptocurrency asset management firm, has resubmitted its ETF proposal to include Bitcoin futures (ETF). The proposed fund would use a Cayman Islands-based wholly-owned subsidiary to invest only in Bitcoin futures contracts.
Binance Allotted $1 Billion Again for Crypto Recovery Funds
CZ claimed that $1 billion is earmarked for the recovery of crypto companies. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” indicated that all funds are in BUSD. Binance contributed another $1 billion to industry recovery initiatives on November 24. And the fund was raised to the tune of $2 billion to protect the crypto firms’ recovery. Furthermore, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” indicated that all funds are in BUSD.
Crypto Lender Genesis Being Probed by Several U.S States
After the FTX crash, Genesis stopped processing client withdrawals. Genesis has $2.3 billion in debt after the collapse of Three Arrows Capital. Because of the widespread impact of FTX’s demise, several U.S. regulatory authorities are now looking into the crypto exchange and other centralized operators. According to Barron’s, regulators in many states are now looking into Genesis Global Capital.
Bybit Brings Its Top-Notch Exchange to World Blockchain Summit Bangkok
One of the most trusted, reliable, and transparent cryptocurrency derivatives platforms, Bybit, joins the 23rd global edition of World Blockchain Summit as Headline Sponsor on 8-9 December 2022 at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok. The advanced, user-friendly platform, combined with best-in-class infrastructure, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support; Bybit moves...
Top 5 Gainers And Losers of the week
Huobi Token (HT) is the top gainer for the week and gained 44.1%. Chiliz is the top loser for the week and has lost 35.0%. Top 5 gainers and losers for the week as per CoinGecko. Top 5 Gainers. Huobi Token is the week’s top gainer, rising more than 16%...
Bitget Registers in Africa To Boost Global Development
The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers. The exchange has formed substantial relationships with prominent athletes already. Bitget, a cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange, stated on November 25 that it has registered in Seychelles, Africa, to accelerate its worldwide development. Bitget hopes to double its current workforce size of 800 employees by the end of the first quarter of 2023, reaching 1200 employees in total. The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers in an effort to enhance the product for its customers.
Leading South Korean Exchanges Announces Delisting of WEMIX Token
The token’s delisting was declared by the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body. The token’s developer has completed a $46 million funding round. The WEMIX token, used on the WEMIX gaming platform, has been delisted from many major South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges. The cryptocurrency venture recently disclosed that it was receiving funding from corporations including software giant Microsoft. Furthermore, the token’s delisting date was declared by the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body, which is comprised of the five largest exchanges in the nation.
Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27 – 28
The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27 – 28 in Dubai. Having started in 2017, the forum quickly became one of the TOP-3 events worldwide in the cryptocurrency industry. The forum is attended by key industry players, government representatives,...
Singapore Regulator Explains Action Against Binance vs FTX
MAS has taken any action against Binance rather than FTX. After Binance shut down in Singapore all users switched to FTX. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the regulator in charge of the crypto sector, has defended the action it took against Binance, rather than the bankrupt crypto platform FTX. The central bank also warned that cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, with many losing all of their value. And, on Nov 21, the country’s central bank issued a press release that addressed some of the problems and errors that arose in the context of the FTX disaster.
Crypto Crashes in Loop: From Terra, Celsius to FTX Collapse
Crypto lender Genesis is on the bankruptcy radar triggering more panic. The global crypto market has fallen to the $800B range amid the FTX fiasco. The casualties of the FTX collapse are not seemingly slowing down. Evidently, the bankrupted crypto exchange’s fall caused the global crypto market cap to plunge to $780 billion on Monday.
Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Hit With User Data Breach
Coinsquare suspended all platform activity on November 19 due to suspicious user behavior. After taking preventative precautions over the course of a few days operations were restored. User’s private information was hacked only one month after Coinsquare became the first Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform to be approved by the Investment...
Shiba Inu Holdings on Binance Totals to $800 M
Binance holds 87 trillion SHIB worth $807 million, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Shibburn data, more than 10 million SHIBs were burnt in the last 24 hrs. Shiba Inu (SHIB), the memecoin being held in the Binance platform exceeds the amount of SHIB in Crypto.com. Recently, the crypto exchange Crypto.com mentioned around 20% of its reserve is occupied by the SHIB. The valuation of the SHIB is nearly $558 million. Whereas now, Binance holds 87 trillion SHIB worth $807 million, as per CoinMarketCap.
