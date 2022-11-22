A familiar face in the Warren mayor’s office will return to that position in January as Gregg Reep will take office. Reep, now 68, first took office as mayor in January 1987. He became Warren’s longest-serving mayor when he was elected to five four-year terms. He served 18 years before resigning in 2005 to take a seat as the District 8 state representative.

