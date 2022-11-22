Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Tetra Technologies nears decisions on bromine/lithium production in Columbia and Lafayette counties
The potential for bromine and lithium production in Southwest Arkansas was a major part of Tetra Technologies' recent third quarter earnings release and conference call with financial analysts. Tetra Technologies, based in The Woodlands, TX, is not currently a bromine producer itself. However, it does manufacture many chemical compounds from...
magnoliareporter.com
UAHT to offer fast-track CNA and phlebotomy courses
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer fast-track Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and phlebotomy courses this spring. “Jobs in these two fields are in-demand, and we are doing our best to help students earn their credentials quickly so they can go to work fast,” said Karen Davis, UAHT Dean of Health Professions.
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
magnoliareporter.com
Fred Hutcheson
Fred Hutcheson, 74, of Emerson passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his home. Fred was born on September 12, 1948 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Bennie Dick and Glenda Jean (Gunnels) Hutcheson. He worked for Weyerhaeuser Co. for 10 years and retired as a chemical operator from Albemarle Corporation. He was a member of the Antioch East Baptist Church.
magnoliareporter.com
Incy Belle (Wright) Johnson
Incy Belle (Wright) Johnson, 79, entered her heavenly home November 23, 2022 in Carrollton, TX. She was born June 17, 1943 to Joel Thomas and Maggie Virdell (Bissell) Wright. She married Billy Fred Johnson on August 26, 1961. Incy loved her job as the Southeastern marketing manager for Eastman Kodak...
magnoliareporter.com
Caregivers invited to December 1 luncheon
Alzheimer’s/dementia caregivers are invited to a luncheon at noon Friday, December 1 in the rotunda of the Lelia Enrichment Complex, 600 Lelia St., Magnolia. In addition to a delicious meal provided by Enhabit Hospice, there will be music, laughter and some pleasant surprises.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County deer harvest rises to 2,403
Antlered – 1,228, up 407 since our last report on November 17. Button Buck – 102, up 41 since November 17. Doe – 1,073, up 408 since November 17. Total deer harvest season numbers from nearby Arkansas counties. Antlered Button Buck Doe. Ashley 1,195 145 1,066. Bradley...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County COVID-19 case count at 17
Active COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Ouachita and Union counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. No change since Friday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
magnoliareporter.com
2023 Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) deadline soon for grazing and hay acreage
Kaci Crumb, county Executive Director for the Lafayette/Columbia County USDA Farm Service Agency, reminds local farmers and ranchers that December 31 is the deadline to file an application for the 2023 Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) insurance coverage on grazing and hay land. NAP provides financial assistance to eligible...
magnoliareporter.com
Minden man dies in wreck near Shongaloo
Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, LA, died about 11 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck south of Shongaloo in Webster Parish. Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated the wreck on Louisiana 159 (the continuation of Arkansas 19) just south of Louisiana 2. The initial investigation revealed that...
magnoliareporter.com
After raucous Quorum Court committee meeting, official salaries will remain intact
(Editor’s Note: magnoliareporter.com apologies for the delay in the publication of this story, which was intended for publication on Wednesday night. The delay was no fault of the reporter). The Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee voted unanimously to approve its final recommendation of the 2023 county budget Tuesday...
magnoliareporter.com
Saline River Chronicle : Warren’s longest serving mayor, Gregg Reep, returns with a forward looking vision
A familiar face in the Warren mayor’s office will return to that position in January as Gregg Reep will take office. Reep, now 68, first took office as mayor in January 1987. He became Warren’s longest-serving mayor when he was elected to five four-year terms. He served 18 years before resigning in 2005 to take a seat as the District 8 state representative.
