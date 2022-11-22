ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Enter the Tora Inu presale before the token launch to become a forerunner

The Tora Inu project has begun the presale of its TORA coin. The coin is currently available for presale at a reduced price; the full market launch won’t take place until 2023. This meme coin is anticipated to skyrocket next year as a result of a fresh bull run. In reality, the current presale is already drawing a lot of investors. Meme coins do, in fact, generally boom as soon as they hit the markets.
Cosmos-based DeFi protocol Onomy gets $10M funding

Onomy Protocol, a Cosmos-based DeFi protocol, has been able to successfully get a funding of $10 million for itself. For the uninitiated, the protocol is also a decentralized protocol for financial transactions. This enormous success was made possible by the participation of many investors who each contributed a modest amount...
Litecoin breaks the $65 resistance: Is LTC set to reach $100?

Litecoin is very similar to Bitcoin, which is mainly used for small transactions. LTC is the native coin and is currently in high demand. That is why it broke the previous resistance even after the fall of the FTX liquidity crisis. When many altcoins are forming yearly lows, LTC is trading close to $77, breaking the resistance of $65.
MakerDAO expects $1.5M bad debt after FTX’s liquidity crisis!

MakerDAO, the largest decentralized finance protocol, has announced plans to liquidate heavily leveraged vaults to prevent excessive bad debt. They tweeted:. “Due to liquidations being previously disabled on the mentioned vault types, some positions accrued interest above their collateral value, resulting in being undercollateralized.”. They expect $1.5M worth of bad...
Binance welcomes Web3 leaders to lead Web3 industry recovery

The major cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, recently announced a collaboration with Web3 leaders. The integration will place them at the helm of Web3 IRI (Industry Recovery Initiative). IRI will create co-investment opportunities for companies trying to build and support Web3. To help users understand IRI and its operations, Binance released a...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades close to its crucial support

Despite the market capitalization trending close to $5 billion valuations, the token has been a subjective candidate of frequent ups and downs in the crypto realm. While there have been instances where the Shiba Inu token took huge gains in a short margin, such gains were quickly lost in equally drastic sell-offs.
Proximity Labs declares a funding amount of $10 million

Proximity Labs has taken the firm decision to make a formal declaration of a funding amount of $10 million. This is coupled with other investors in the fray, such as Orderly Network, Spin, and Tonic. Primarily, this will aid in the development of decentralized orderbook solutions at the NEAR Foundation.
Shopping.io integrates DINO LFG enabling $DINO for e-commerce shopping

Shopping.io is known for allowing holders to spend their crypto effortlessly on global eCommerce websites and offering international shipping to over 60 countries. Moreover, by joining Shopping.io’s membership programs, shoppers can enjoy cashback rewards (in the form of Shopping.io’s native token $SHOP) up to 20% when purchasing from major e-Commerce hubs such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot.

