The Tora Inu project has begun the presale of its TORA coin. The coin is currently available for presale at a reduced price; the full market launch won’t take place until 2023. This meme coin is anticipated to skyrocket next year as a result of a fresh bull run. In reality, the current presale is already drawing a lot of investors. Meme coins do, in fact, generally boom as soon as they hit the markets.

19 HOURS AGO