Read full article on original website
Related
Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship by president in Tirana
Albania’s president has granted citizenship to the British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist’s role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said on Sunday that Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary...
'Long live the people!' Beijingers gather for frigid anti-lockdown rally
One by one Beijingers braved the cold Sunday night after word of a rally spread on social media -- a vigil for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh Covid-19 restrictions. those rallying by the river, which cuts through some of Beijing's most affluent neighbourhoods, chanted Sunday.
Lalas: US overlooked importance to Iran of '98 Cup match
Looking back to the United States' infamous 1998 World Cup loss to Iran, Alexi Lalas thought the Americans failed to appreciate the emotional significance of their opponents
North Korea plans world’s most powerful nuclear force, Kim says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is developing the world’s “most powerful” nuclear force, according to state media, as the pariah state ratchets up tension with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim earlier this month posed for photos alongside developers of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. In an order promoting military officials on Saturday, Kim…
US News and World Report
Crowds Angered by Lockdowns Call for China's Xi to Step Down
SHANGHAI (AP) — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly cleared the...
US News and World Report
Iran Government Supporters Confront Protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
US News and World Report
AP Top Political News at 12:44 P.m. EST
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons. Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024. US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile. Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders. Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races. Next act for...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. Both sides were already bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions, experts said. After a blistering series of Russian artillery strikes on infrastructure that started last month, workers were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians were forced to cope with only a few hours of electricity per day — if any.
Comments / 1