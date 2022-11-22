Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana WBB coach calls Vegas tourney 'major miss' that set back women's basketball
Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren was frustrated at the organizers of the Las Vegas Invitational at the Mirage Hotel this past weekend for supplying such a subpar, fan-unfriendly setup for the women's basketball teams that came to play in the tournament. And beyond the frustration, Moren felt the tournament was a step back for the entire sport.
Sources: Wisconsin making push to hire Luke Fickell as coach
Wisconsin has targeted Luke Fickell to be the school's next head coach, sources told ESPN, with the Badgers hoping to land him in the next 48 hours. Fickell led Cincinnati to the CFP last season.
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada has won its first Davis Cup tennis title, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime
Talking QB Play: War on I-4 Victory
John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene performed well during the War on I-4.
Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule to be introduced to the public on Monday
Newly named Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will be introduced to the public as the program’s 31st permanent head coach on Monday in Lincoln. In a statement issued on Saturday Rhule said, “It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program. When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a...
Comments / 0