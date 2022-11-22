Newly named Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will be introduced to the public as the program’s 31st permanent head coach on Monday in Lincoln. In a statement issued on Saturday Rhule said, “It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program. When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO