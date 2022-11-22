ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Indiana WBB coach calls Vegas tourney 'major miss' that set back women's basketball

Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren was frustrated at the organizers of the Las Vegas Invitational at the Mirage Hotel this past weekend for supplying such a subpar, fan-unfriendly setup for the women's basketball teams that came to play in the tournament. And beyond the frustration, Moren felt the tournament was a step back for the entire sport.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule to be introduced to the public on Monday

Newly named Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will be introduced to the public as the program’s 31st permanent head coach on Monday in Lincoln. In a statement issued on Saturday Rhule said, “It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program. When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list.  The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy