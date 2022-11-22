ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: 2022 Nebraska Class A State Final Westside 43 Gretna 41

By Gregg Peterson
 5 days ago
Omaha Westside wins the NSAA Class A State Championship over unbeaten Gretna 43-41 in an instant classic.

